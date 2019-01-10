The CW Unveils Spring 2019 Lineup, Including Final Seasons of 'iZombie' & 'Jane the Virgin'

Warn your iCal there's gonna be some edits soon. The CW has just announced its schedule for the network's 2019 spring returns, and there is a lot going on.

In addition to Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow heading to Mondays, iZombie and Jane the Virgin are kicking off their final seasons, The 100 is finally back, and In the Dark, the new mystery about a blind woman (Perry Mattfeld) who finds herself linked to a murder, is getting a Supernatural lead-in.

Check out the full rundown below.

The CW Spring 2019 Schedule

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 27

8:00-9:00 PM RIVERDALE (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM JANE THE VIRGIN (Season Premiere)

MONDAY, APRIL 1

8:00-9:00 PM DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (New Time / New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM PENN & TELLER: FOOL US SPECIAL

THURSDAY, APRIL 4

8:00-9:00 PM SUPERNATURAL (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM IN THE DARK (Series Premiere)

MONDAY, APRIL 15

8:00-9:00 PM DC’S LEGENDS OF TOMORROW (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM ARROW (New Time / New Episode)

TUESDAY, APRIL 30

8:00-9:00 PM THE FLASH (New Episode)

9:00-10:00 PM THE 100 (Season Premiere)

THURSDAY, MAY 2

8:00-9:00 PM IZOMBIE (Season Premiere)

9:00-10:00 PM IN THE DARK (New Episode)