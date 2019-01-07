Kurt Fuller's Zachariah Returning for 'Supernatural's 300th Episode

Supernatural's upcoming 300th episode is shaping up to be quite the cast reunion.

First, fans learned that the milestone TV achievement would feature the return of the long-dead dad of Dean (Jensen Ackles) and Sam (Jared Padalecki), John Winchester (Jeffrey Dean Morgan). And now another dead (or so we thought) character is back: Zachariah.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Kurt Fuller will be reprising the role of the angel, last seen in the show's 100th episode, “Point of No Return,” in Season 5. In that episode, Dean struck Zachariah in the head with an angel blade, so how he returns is anyone's guess!

Executive producer Andrew Dabb hinted 300 would have a few guest surprises when the show first announced Morgan would be back. "We’re incredibly excited to have Jeffrey back for this milestone episode, and think fans will love what we have planned for his character... and a few other surprise guest stars," he teased.

Since Supernatural, Fuller has has roles on The Good Wife, Parenthood and Psych.

Supernatural, Episode 300 "Lebanon," Thursday, February 7, 8/7c, The CW