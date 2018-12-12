Jeffrey Dean Morgan to Return to 'Supernatural' for the 300th Episode

An oldie but goodie is returning to Supernatural.

Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be reprising his role as John Winchester — aka Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles)'s dad — in the CW series' 300th episode. The celebratory episode is titled "Lebanon," and will air Thursday, February 7.

Executive producer Andrew Dabb said of the casting news, “We’re incredibly excited to have Jeffrey back for this milestone episode, and think fans will love what we have planned for his character... and a few other surprise guest stars."

Morgan stirred up rumors during a fan Q&A on Twitter last month when he said he'd be open to playing the character again. "Sure. If story was right," he wrote at the time. John was last seen at the end of Season 2 in 2008.

As fans know, Morgan currently stars on AMC's The Walking Dead as the villainous Negan.

Supernatural, "Lebanon," Thursday, February 7, 8/7c, The CW