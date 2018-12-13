See How the ‘Supernatural’ Cast Has Changed Since Their First Seasons (PHOTOS)

Fourteen seasons later and Supernatural is still going strong.

The Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), along with Castiel (Misha Collins), have been kicking evil’s ass for a while now, which would normally take a toll on one’s appearance. But not these guys!

They’ve survived possession, near-death situations, and have literally been through Heaven and Hell (multiple times). And though they’ve certainly changed a lot since Season 1 (for the Winchesters) and Season 4 (for Cas), they still look great. Now, ahead of the big 300th episode, we’re looking back at how far they’ve come.

Click through the gallery above to see how Jensen, Jared, and Misha have changed over the show’s many seasons.