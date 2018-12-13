See How the ‘Supernatural’ Cast Has Changed Since Their First Seasons (PHOTOS)

SN104-0018
The WB/Sergei Bachlakov

Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester (Season 1)

SN1403b_0082b
Dean Buscher/The CW

Jared Padalecki as Sam Winchester (Season 14)

SN110-0288
The WB/Sergei Bachlakov

Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester (Season 1)

SN1403a_0069b
Jack Rowand/The CW

Jensen Ackles as Dean Winchester (Season 14)

SN420b_0071b
Michael Courtney/The CW

Misha Collins as Castiel (Season 4)

SN1408a_0093r(1)
Diyah Pera/The CW

Misha Collins as Castiel (Season 14)

Fourteen seasons later and Supernatural is still going strong.

The Winchester brothers, Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles), along with Castiel (Misha Collins), have been kicking evil’s ass for a while now, which would normally take a toll on one’s appearance. But not these guys!

They’ve survived possession, near-death situations, and have literally been through Heaven and Hell (multiple times). And though they’ve certainly changed a lot since Season 1 (for the Winchesters) and Season 4 (for Cas), they still look great. Now, ahead of the big 300th episode, we’re looking back at how far they’ve come.

Click through the gallery above to see how Jensen, Jared, and Misha have changed over the show’s many seasons.

