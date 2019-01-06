20 Hilarious Moments From 'Family Guy's First 20 Years (VIDEO)

Raise your Drunken Clam glasses for a toast: Family Guy is turning 20!

The Fox animated series is approaching its 20th anniversary, having first premiered on January 31, 1999. And here we are, one cancellation, one spinoff, three lawsuits, eight Emmys, and more than 300 episodes later.

It’s folly to try to name the funniest moments from the show, but we’ve rounded up some highlights below.

Stewie disses Colin Farrell

“Oh, you got a little tear in your pants. Oh! That’s on purpose, though, isn’t it? Yeah… you’re a bad boy.”

Peter wrangles Uma Thurman’s eyes

“I haven’t been so struck by a woman’s beauty since I was Uma Thurman’s eye wrangler on the set of Pulp Fiction.”

Stewie says “Cool Whip”

“You’re saying it weird! Why are you putting so much emphasis on the ‘H’?”

Stewie manscapes

“There we go — balder than Michael Chiklis!”

Peter mistakes Stewie for Lois

“Well, good morning, Mr. Nipple!”

Chris fails at the cutaway gag

“He is not ready for flashbacks.”

Peter hurts his knee

“Ssss! Ah!”

Katie Holmes’ ankle monitor goes offline

“I’m free!”

Peter sees a message in his cereal

“It says, ‘Ooooo’”

Stewie chokes on a grape

“Ooo, the siren song of the unattended whole grapes!”

Peter hawks buttscatchers

“Buttscratcha!”

Cookie Monster is busted with contraband

“I don’t know how they got there!”

Peter has a hissy fit

“This is the stupidest thing he’s done since he got into that turf war with that cat.”

The boys chug ipecac

“Who wants chowder?”

Peter “loves too much”

“Dance with me, Lois! Dance the dance of life!”

Matthew McConaughey recounts his career

“You know the last time I was on the water in a ship scenario, I was making a little picture by a man named Steven Spielberg. Up and coming director — you might have heard of him. It was a film called Amistad. Historical picture.”

Peter gets Footloose

“I’m also thinking about ice creams”

Family Guy takes on One Tree Hill

“There is nothing that will ever happen in the rest of our lives that’s as important as what’s going on right here, right now, in high school, by these lockers.”



Peter narrates his own life

“Of course, I’d never tell her how disgusted I was with her cooking, but somehow I think she knew.”

Gandalf opens the mountain gate

“Oksana Baiul!”