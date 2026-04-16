Music fans will be able to watch the Video Music Awards (VMAs) on two channels this year. The awards used to air strictly on MTV, but in 2025, they aired on CBS as well. The VMAs will air in simulcast again for 2026.

The VMAs honor the year’s best artists and music videos with performances, awards, and more. It gives away big awards like the Video Vanguard Award, which honors one artist’s career with a big performance. Winners are given moon person awards.

The award show just announced its premiere date for 2026, as well as its location, which it hasn’t been in since 2017. Here is everything we know about the 2026 awards.

When are the 2026 Video Music Awards?

The VMAs will air live for two hours on both coasts on Sunday, September 27, at 8/7c. For the first time since 2017, the awards will be held in Los Angeles. The awards have been held in New York and New Jersey since then.

Who is hosting the awards?

A host has not yet been announced. LL Cool J hosted in 2025.

Who has been nominated for the VMAs?

Nominees have not yet been announced. Check back here for updates.

Who is performing?

Performers have not been announced. Check back for updates.

Who are the presenters?

Presenters have not been announced.

How can you vote?

Voting is not yet open for the 2026 awards. Fans typically vote on MTV’s website and on the channel’s Instagram Story. Keep an eye out for both. However, some awards like the Video Vanguard and Visionary Awards are not decided by fans.

Who will receive special honors?

The VMAs give away the Video Vanguard Award and the Visionary Award, but the recipients for them have not yet been announced. In 2025, Busta Rhymes took home the Visionary Award while Mariah Carey was given the Vanguard Award. Ricky Martin also received the first Latin Icon Award.

Who has the most VMAs?

Taylor Swift and Beyoncé are both tied at 30 for the lead. Beyoncé has won solo, with Destiny’s Child, and with The Carters.

2026 Video Music Awards, Sunday, September 29, 8/7c, CBS, MTV, and Paramount+