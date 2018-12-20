TV Pilots 2019: All of the New Series in the Works

The past year of TV has been nothing short of stellar, so all of the new pilots in the works must bring their A-game. And from the looks of the upcoming projects, 2019 is going to be great.

New comedies from Amy Poehler, Kenya Barris, and Lake Bell are in early production stages. Not to mention another drama from the mind of Law & Order veteran Dick Wolf and an NYPD Blue sequel.

Plus, TV pros like Patricia Heaton, Sophia Bush, and Regina Hall all have big parts in future series.

Read on for a breakdown of all of the pilots and keep checking back as announcements come in. Your guide includes: W=writer, EP=executive producer, D=director.

ABC

Bewitched (Comedy)

EP: Kenya Barris

Synopsis: A single camera, interracial blended family comedy based on the popular 1960s sitcom.

New York Undercover (Drama)

EPs: Dick Wolf, Ben Watkins

Synopsis: Reboot of the ’90s cop drama

NYPD Blue Sequel (Drama)

EPs: Matt Olmstead, Nick Wootton, Jesse Bochco

Synopsis: An updated version of the cop drama that will revolve around the son of Dennis Franz’s Detective Andy Sipowicz character from the original series.

Work Wife (Comedy)

Writer: Michael Ian Black

EPs: Nina Wass, Andrea Shay, Ryan Seacrest, Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos

Synopsis: A half-hour multi-camera comedy inspired by Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest's relationship on their morning show.

Thicker Than Water (Dramedy)

EPs: Tig Notaro (co-creator, star), Cara DiPaolo, Michael McDonald

Writers: Tig Notaro, Cara DiPaolo

Synopsis: A one-hour dramedy about a single mother who returns to her Tennessee hometown for her estranged father’s funeral only to find out she has several half-siblings.

Bless This Mess (Comedy)

Cast: Lake Bell, Dax Shepard

EPs: Lake Bell, Dax Shepard, Liz Meriwether, Katherine Pope

Writers: Lake Bell (also director), Liz Meriwether

Synopsis: A single-camera comedy about a newlywed couple who give up their unfulfilling lives in New York and move to Nebraska for a simpler life.

Happy Accident (Comedy)

EPs/W: Abraham Higginbotham, Jon Pollack

Synopsis: A single-camera family comedy about two Pittsburgh families — a father with three adult daughters, and a hotel lounge singer with her med student son — who are forced together after a decades-old secret is revealed.

NBC

Adversaries (Drama)

Cast: Archie Panjabi

EP: Martin Gero, Alex Berger

Writer: Alex Berger

Synopsis: An aspirational legal drama that argues the path to healing a polarized nation is through listening and empathy.

All Together Now (Comedy)

Writer: Lesley Wake Webster

EPs: Lesley Wake Webster, Jason Winer, Bradley Whitford, Jon Radler

Synopsis: A single-camera comedy about a rural church choir that gets the gift it never thought it needed when a salty, Ivy League professor (possibly Whitford) becomes its director.

Bright Futures (Comedy)

Cast: Emily Ratajkowski, Lilly Singh, Shameik Moore, Jimmy Tatro, Calum Worthy, Lisa Kudrow (narrator)

Writers/EPs: Hale Rothstein, Danny Segal, Isaac Schamis

EP: Kenya Barris

Synopsis: The show follows a group of friends, all twentysomethings, who stumbling through life as they try to figure out their paths to become successful adults.

Untitled Aseem Batra/Amy Poehler Project (Comedy)

W/EP: Aseem Batra

EP: Amy Poehler, Dave Becky

D/EP: Julie Anne Robinson

P: Julie Pancho

Synopsis: Follows one woman’s unfiltered take on the side effects of trying to have it all.

CBS

Carol's Second Act (Comedy)

Cast: Patricia Heaton

EP: Emily Halpern , Sarah Haskins, Patricia Heaton, David Hunt, Rebecca Stay, Adam Griffin

Writers: Emily Halpern, Sarah Haskins

Synopsis: Meet Carol Chambers (played by Heaton) who, after raising her two children and retiring from teaching, embarks on a second act in life to become a doctor.

Halfway There (Comedy)

Cast: Iliza Shlesinger

Writers: Iliza Shlesinger (also creator), Sherry Bilsing-Graham, Ellen Plummer-Kreamer

EPs: Sherry Bilsing-Graham, Ellen Plummer-Kreamer, Kara Baker, David Martin

Synopsis: A multi-camera comedy about a a comic (Shlesinger) whose life is turned upside-down when her half-sister moves in with her.

Surveillance (Drama)

Cast: Sophia Bush, Dennis Haysbert, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Matthew Modine, Allen Leech, Raphael Acloque

EPs: Matt Reeves, David C. White (writer), Patricia Riggen (director)

Synopsis: A complex spy thriller centered on the head of communications for the NSA, Maddy (Bush), a charming operative who finds her loyalties torn between protecting the government’s secrets and her own.

Fox

Daddy Issues (Comedy)

Cast: Erin Foster, Don Johnson, Janina Gavankar, Jane Leeves

EP: Liz Meriwether, Oly Obst, Josh Lieberman, Erin Foster (writer)

Synopsis: Loosely based on Erin Foster’s life, Daddy Issues revolves around Andi (single, 30-something), who refuses to settle down, and her friendship with her playboy dad. Andi’s world is turned upside down when she discovers her dad’s fallen in love with her best friend.

Lil Kev (Animated Comedy)

EP: Kevin Hart

Voice actors: Kevin Hart, Wanda Sykes, Deon Cole, Gerald “Slink” Johnson, Keith Robinson

Writers: Michael Price, Matt Claybrooks

Synopsis: Based on Hart's childhood, the show follows a 12-year-old boy as he grows up in North Philadelphia with the help of "his strong, quick-tempered mother, drug-addicted father, pessimistic older brother, ex-con uncle and wise-ass talking dog."

Filthy Rich (Drama)

EP: Tate Taylor (writer, director), John Norris, Brian Grazer, Francie Calfo

Synopsis: Southern Gothic dramedy which revolves around two strong, sharp women who will go to any length to protect their loved ones and get their due.

FX

Y (Drama)

Based on comic book series Y: The Last Man

Cast: Amber Tamblyn, Diane Lane, Barry Keoghan, Imogen Poots, Lashana Lynch, Juliana Canfield, Marin Ireland

EP/Showrunner: Aïda Mashaka Croal, Michael Green

EP: Nina Jacobson, Brad Simpson, Brian K. Vaughan, Melina Matsoukas (director)

Synopsis: Y traverses a post-apocalyptic world in which a cataclysmic event has decimated every male mammal save for one lone human. The new world order of women will explore gender, race, class and survival.

USA

Briarpatch (Drama)

Based on the novel by Ross Thomas

Cast: Rosario Dawson, Jay R. Ferguson, Edi Gathegi, Brian Geraghty

W: Andy Greenwald

EP: Andy Greenwald, Sam Esmail, Chad Hamilton, Rosario Dawson

Synopsis: Dawson will lead as Allegra "Pick" Dill, a tenacious and highly-skilled investigator working in Washington, DC for a young, ambitious Senator. When her ten-years-younger sister, a homicide detective, is killed by a car bomb, Allegra returns to her corrupt Texas hometown. What begins as a search for the murderer becomes a fraught and dangerous excavation of the past Allegra has long sought to bury. Dawson will also serve as producer.

Treadstone (Drama)

EP: Tim Kring, Ramin Bahrani, Ben Smith, Jeffrey Weiner, Justin Levy, Bradley Thomas

D: Ramin Bahrani

W: Tim Kring

Synopsis: Spinoff of the Jason Bourne movie series. The series explores the origin story and present-day actions of a CIA black ops program known as Treadstone, a covert operation that uses behavior modification protocol to turn its agents into nearly unstoppable superhuman assassins.

Dare Me (Drama)

Based on the novel by Megan Abbott

EP: Megan Abbott, Gina Fattore, Peter Berg, Michael Lombardo, Sarah Condon, Karen Rosenfelt

W: Megan Abbott, Gina Fattore

Synopsis: A look into volatile competitive high school cheerleading. The series explores female friendships, jealousy, loyalty and the dynamics of power in a small Midwestern town.

TNT

Beast Mode (Drama)

W: David Schneiderman

EP: David Schneiderman, Charles D. King, Kim Roth, Poppy Hanks, Ann Wolfe

Synopsis: Inspired by the life of legendary boxing trainer Ann Wolfe, the show tells the story of a feisty, brilliant-yet-damaged woman with a “kill or be killed” mentality. While these qualities make her an excellent trainer, they tend to cause problems in the rest of her life.

Constance (Drama)

Cast: Elisabeth Shue, Sharon Gless

EPs: Robert Downey Jr., Susan Downey, Amanda Burrell, Bill Dubuque, Tom Lesinski, Jenna Santoianni, Jesse Peretz, KC Perry

W: KC Perry

D: Jesse Peretz

Synopsis: It follows former beauty queen turned small town bureaucrat, Constance Young, whose life is thrown into turmoil after her husband’s mysterious death. Realizing she and her family are on the verge of financial ruin, Constance turns to cooking the books at City Hall, while simultaneously trying to reinvent herself through the hyper-competitive world of direct-sales cosmetics.

Showtime

Ball Street (Comedy)

Cast: Don Cheadle, Andrew Rannells, Regina Hall, Casey Wilson, Paul Scheer

EP/W: David Capse, Jordan Cahan

D/EP: Seth Rogen, Evan Goldberg

Synopsis: October 19, 1987 – aka Black Monday – saw the worst stock market crash in the history of Wall Street. No one knows who caused it — until now. A group of outsiders takes on the blue-blood, old-boys club of Wall Street and end up crashing the world’s largest financial system, a Lamborghini limousine, Don Henley’s birthday party and the glass ceiling.

HBO

Run (Romantic comedic thriller)

Cast: Merritt Wever, Domhnall Gleeson

EPs: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Vicky Jones (writer), Emily Leo

Synopsis: Ruby (Wever), a woman living a humdrum existence who one day gets a text inviting her to fulfill a youthful pact, promising true love and self-reinvention, by stepping out of her life to take a journey with her oldest flame.

The Righteous Gemstones (Comedy)

Cast: Danny McBride, John Goodman, Edi Patterson, Adam Devine

EP: Jody Hill, David Gordon Green, Danny McBride

W/D: Danny McBride

Synopsis: The Gemstone are a televangelist family who have "a long tradition of deviance, greed, and charitable work, all in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ."

Untitled Game of Thrones Prequel (Drama)

Cast: Naomi Watts, Josh Whitehouse

Ws: George R.R. Martin, Jane Goldman,

EPs: George R.R. Martin, Jane Goldman, James Farrel, Jim Danger Gray, Vince Gerardis and Daniel Zelman. Chris Symes

Synopsis: The series chronicles the world’s descent from the golden Age of Heroes into its darkest hour. And only one thing is for sure: from the horrifying secrets of Westeros’ history to the true origin of the white walkers, the mysteries of the East to the Starks of legend — it’s not the story we think we know.

Netflix

Conversations with a Killer: The Ted Bundy Tapes (Docu-Series)

D: Joe Berlinger

Synopsis: The four-part series will feature never-before-heard audio interviews with the infamous serial killer on death row.



Selena: La Serie (Drama)

EPs: Selena's sister Suzette Quintanilla, Selena’s father, Abraham Quintanilla Jr.

Writer: Moisés Zamora

Synopsis: A scripted series about the young singer's rise to stardom and tragic murder.