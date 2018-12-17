10 TV Shows We’ll Be Sad to See End in 2019

Meaghan Darwish
ending 2019
ending 2019 game of thrones
Game of Thrones (8 Seasons)

One of the most popular shows of all time, Game of Thrones became a cultural phenomenon not long after its 2011 debut. Of course, being based on the books of George R.R. Martin brought in an already-solid fanbase. At least fans can take solace in the fact that HBO has a spinoff series on the way starring Naomi Watts.

ending 2019 big bang theory
The Big Bang Theory (12 Seasons)

Bazinga! This one’s really going to sting for the legions of devoted fans. The Big Bang Theory has been a constant source of comedic entertainment for over a decade and saying goodbye to Sheldon and the gang won’t be easy.

ending 2019 gotham
Gotham (5 Seasons)

This Fox series debuted in 2014 and immediately became a fan favorite on the network. After five seasons, the series will come to an end this spring and hopefully tie up any loose ends in the process.

ending 2019 unbreakable kimmy schmidt
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt (4 Seasons)

Tina Fey and Robert Carlock’s quirky comedy about a woman experiencing life after escaping an underground bunker is every bit as hilarious as it is inspiring. Between Titus’ (Tituss Burgess) musical numbers and Kimmy’s (Ellie Kemper) child-like perspective of the world, it feels as if the laughs could go on forever. Sadly, they’ll only last through four delightful seasons.

ending 2019 jane the virgin
Jane the Virgin (5 Seasons)

Premiering in 2014, the Telenovela-inspired series captured laughs and hearts as Gina Rodriguez’s titular virgin wound up artificially inseminated. Viewers have stuck around through the many surprising twists and turns, but 2019 will be the last time they get that chance.

KATHERINE MCNAMARA
Shadowhunters (3 Seasons)

Freeform’s series based on The Mortal Instruments books premiered just a couple years ago in 2016, and in spite of its rabid fanbase, the network canceled the series in 2018. The move sent fans into a craze, but their fervor wasn’t strong enough to reignite anything past the upcoming second half of the third and final season.

ending 2019 veep
Veep (7 Seasons)

The award-winning comedy starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus remains beloved by its viewers, but after a lengthy hiatus — due in part to Louis-Dreyfus’ breast cancer treatment — it was revealed that the upcoming seventh season will be the show’s last.

Dominic West as Noah and Maura Tierney as Helen in The Affair
The Affair (5 Seasons)

Though fans were initially told the fourth season would be The Affair‘s last, increased interest and major cast changes — like star Ruth Wilson’s exit — likely contributed to the surprise fifth season renewal. That also means fans of the Showtime drama will have to prepare for a second round of goodbyes.

Homeland - Claire Danes
Homeland (8 Seasons)

Premiering in 2011, Homeland shook viewers from the start and will likely continue to do so as we enter the eighth and final season. Time to bid farewell to Claire Danes’ complicated Carrie Mathison!

ending 2019 orange is the new black
Orange is the New Black (7 Seasons)

Netflix’s second original series after the recently wrapped House of Cards will finish out 2019 with its seventh season. What are we going to do when we can’t binge-watch our favorite felons?

