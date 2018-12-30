New Year's Eve 2018: Full Roundup of TV Marathons & Countdown Specials

Another year has flown by and a new one is upon us! The countdown to 2019 has begun.

Best of all, New Year's Eve is filled with TV and movie marathons, and many of your favorite networks have put together special programming to celebrate the end of 2018.

So snuggle up, grab that champagne, toast to your favorite series and happy, healthy new beginnings.

For a breakdown of what's on, check the programming list below:

New Year’s Eve TV Marathons

A&E: PD Cam, 7/6c - 11/10c

Animal Planet: Dec. 31: Last Alaskans: No Man's Land, 7/6c - 9/8c — Jan. 1: AKC National Championship presented by Royal Canin, 6/5c - midnight

CNBC: Shark Tank, 7/6c - 11/10c

Comedy Central: Reno 911!, 7/6c - 11/10c

Cooking Channel: Good Eats, 7/6c - 11/10c

El Rey Network: Firefly New Year’s Marathon, 6 am - midnight

Food Network: Kids Baking Championship, 7/6c - 9/8c

FX's Comedy Movie Marathon: Ted, Ted 2, Neighbors, Neighbors 2: Sorority Rising, This is the End, Daddy’s Homeand Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates. Monday, December 31 from 4 p.m. ET/PT until Wednesday, January 2 at 2 a.m. ET/PT

FXX's The Simpsons New Year’s Marathon: The Simpsons Movie begins the festivities at 6 p.m. followed by 56 back-to-back episodes. Monday, December 31 from 6 p.m. ET/PT until Wednesday, January 2 at 12 a.m. ET/PT

HLN: Forensic Files, 7/6c - 11/10c

ION: Criminal Minds, 7/6c - 11/10c

MTV: Teen Mom 2, 7/6c - 9/8c

OWN: The Haves and the Have Nots, 7/6c - 11/10c

Oxygen: Dateline: Secrets Uncovered, 7/6c - 11/10c

Science Channel: MythBusters, 7/6c - 11/10c

SYFY: The Twilight Zone, 7/6c - 11/10c

TBS: Family Guy, 7/6c - 11/10c

TLC: Dr. Pimple Popper, 7/6c - 11/10c

Travel Channel: Ghost Adventures, 7/6c - 11/10c

TruTV: Impractical Jokers, 7/6c - 11/10c

TV Land: The Andy Griffith Show, 7/6c - 8/7c, Everybody Loves Raymond, 9/8c - 11/10c

WEtv: Criminal Minds, 7/6c - 11/10c

NYE Specials

New Year’s Eve With Steve Harvey: Live from Times Square, 8/7c, Fox



Maria Menounos cohosts the network’s New Year’s Eve programming, which features performances by Sting, Robin Thicke, Florence + the Machine, Jason Aldean, Juanes, and Why Don’t We. Plus, there will be appearances by Kenan Thompson, Ken Jeong, and the Fox NFL Sunday on-air team.

Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest, 8/7c, ABC

The American Idol/ Live with Kelly & Ryan host once again anchors the annual NYE program with performances by Charlie Puth, Post Malone, and Halsey.

A Toast to 2018, 8/7c, NBC

Kathie Lee Gifford and Hoda Kotb are hosting a NYE special with a star-studded two-hour special lineup highlighting the year's biggest moments in pop culture, as well as videos and trends. Big celebrities are expected to stop by– from Michael Bublé and Ellie Kemper to Kenan Thompson and Busy Philipps.

A Toast to 2018 will also feature interviews with Jaimie Alexander, Andrea Canning, Chris D’Elia, Dylan Dreyer, Ryan Eggold, Willie Geist, Brad Goreski, Savannah Guthrie, Lester Holt, Jason Kennedy, Carson Kressley, Loni Love, Howie Mandel, Josh Mankiewicz, Craig Melvin, Chrissy Metz, Natalie Morales, Brent Morin, Keith Morrison, Dennis Murphy, Al Roker, Melissa Rivers, Giuliana Rancic, Wanda Sykes, Johnny Weir, and many more.

NBC’s New Year’s Eve, 10/9c , NBC

Carson Daly and Chrissy Teigen host the special, which will feature appearances from SNL star Leslie Jones and singer Keith Urban.

New Year’s Eve Live with Anderson Cooper and Andy Cohen, 8/7c, CNN

For the second year, BFFs Cooper and Cohen co-host live from New York City’s Time Square. At 12:30 a.m., while Brooke Baldwin and Don Lemon will be live from New Orleans.

All-American New Year, 8/7c, Fox News Channel

Correspondents Griff Jenkins and Carley Shimkus will kick off the festive coverage. Also featured are Fox personalities like Tyrus, Britt McHenry, and Tomi Lahren. Lisa “Kennedy” Montgomery and Pete Hegseth will be hosting the live coverage beginning at 10/9c in Times Square in New York City.

Fortnite New Year’s Event hosted by Ninja aka Tyler Blevins, 4/3c - 4am, Twitch App

Twitch, the world's most popular Fortnite streamer, with the help of friends and plenty of Red Bull, will stream for 12 hours straight into the very first hours of 2019.