'Survivor' Finale, 'Schitt's Creek' Holiday Episode, 'Full Frontal's 'Christmas on I.C.E.'

Survivor (8/7c, CBS): In what has turned out to be an enjoyable “David-vs.-Goliath” season, the Davids once again appear to be the underdogs going into the final two hours of the game — with three consecutive “Davids” (Carl, Gabby and, sadly, Christian) eliminated, in part because they were threats to win votes if they made it to the end. (Especially Christian.) This leaves us with the affable Nick and effervescent Davie among the “David” tribe, going up against four “Goliath” members: Angelina — enough about the rice! — Alison, Kara and the most cunning of them all, Mike White. In the finale, a 63-piece puzzle and a fire-making challenge will help decide who gets to present their case to the jury and win the $1 million prize. Followed as always by a live cast reunion.

Schitt’s Creek (10/9c, Pop): The outrageous cult comedy delivers its first-ever holiday episode, and there’s a reason for that — the Christmas season hasn’t been so rosy for the Roses since they lost their fortune and downgraded to the Creek. But Johnny (Eugene Levy) decides it’s time to celebrate with an old-fashioned family Christmas party — cue the flashback to happier times — and the challenge will be to get the rest of his impossible family on board. (A new season premieres Jan. 16.)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee: Christmas on I.C.E. (10:30/9:30c, TBS): Olympic skater Adam Rippon is expected to join the festivities at New York’s PlayStation Theater as part of a very special holiday episode of Bee’s outspoken political satire. Addressing the administration policy of separating migrant families, with proceeds from the special and merchandise sales benefiting KIND’s Family Separation Response Team, Christmas on I.C.E. also features the donation of a six-bedroom house to El Refugio, an organization that helps support detained immigrants and their families, based in Georgia.

Inside Wednesday TV: Grief engulfs Iceland on History’s Vikings (9/8c) as Floki (Gustaf Skarsgård) makes a fateful decision… VH1’s Black Ink Crew (9/8c) brings together the New York and Chicago casts for a holiday party that’s part musical special, part tattoo battle (of course) and greatest-hits clip show. Followed by a new episode at 10/9c… The hilarious Nicole Byer (Nailed It!) guests on E!’s Busy Tonight (10/9c).