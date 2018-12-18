NBC Midseason Schedule 2019: 'The Voice' & 'Good Girls' Return, 'The Village' Premieres & More

NBC's midseason schedule has arrived and many favorites are set to return, while some new titles have announced premiere dates.

Kicking things off towards the end of February is the return of The Voice with new coach John Legend. The EGOT winner will join fellow coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton, and Adam Levine for the show's 16th season. The show will premiere Monday, February 25, and return the next night. It will air again Tuesday, March 5 before taking a break until Tuesday, April 23, when it returns with new episodes.

On that same Monday in February, viewers can check out newbie series The Enemy Within starring Jennifer Carpenter (Dexter, Limitless) and Morris Chestnut (Goliath). Carpenter plays a former CIA operative named Erica Shepherd, who is now known as America's most notorious traitor, now dwelling in a Supermax prison. When reluctant FBI Agent Will Keaton (Chestnut) seeks Erica's help in tracking down a criminal, he'll have to abandon his inability to trust in order for them to think as one.

The next night after The Voice, World of Dance returns at 9/8c with a cast of fierce competitors and fan favorite judges Jennifer Lopez, Derek Hough, and Ne-Yo, along with host Scott Evans. Per usual, dancers will have the chance to wow the judges and viewers in an effort to win the $1 million grand prize. On Sunday, March 3, the show will return to its normal Sunday timeslot of 8/7c.

Also on March 3 at 10/9c is the return of the comedy Good Girls centering on three suburban women who dabble in the world of crime after a lucrative robbery. Christina Hendricks, Retta, and Mae Whitman return to face the music as their characters Beth, Ruby and Annie deal with the consequences of their actions.

A few days later on Thursday, March 7 is the second season of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia star Glenn Howerton's comedy A.P. Bio. Howerton reprises his role as disgraced Harvard philosophy professor Jack Griffin, who will continue to attempt his climb up the social ladder. This season, he writes a book on a new philosophical thesis with the help of his students and friends at Whitlock High, including Principal Durbin (Patton Oswalt). Still indifferent to Toledo, what will Jack do when he finds himself falling for a woman in payroll at the school? We'll have to tune in to find out.

Finally on Tuesday, March 12, get ready to be charmed by new series The Village which follows the tenants of a Brooklyn apartment building titled — you guessed it — The Village. You'll meet a slew of characters from all different walks of life that prove that family is everything — even the one you create with the people around you. Among some of the characters are nurse and single mom Sarah, law student Gabe, immigrant Ava, veteran Nick, and "the heart and soul of the building" Ron and Patricia.

For the full schedule, check out the list below, and don't miss these exciting premieres in the new year.

Monday, February 25

8/7c The Voice

10/9c The Enemy Within

Tuesday February 26

8/7c The Voice

9/8c World of Dance

Sunday, March 3

8/7c World of Dance

10/9c Good Girls

Tuesday, March 5

8/7c The Voice

Thursday, March 7

8:30/7:30c A.P. Bio

Tuesday, March 12

10/9c The Village

Tuesday, April 2

9/8c The Village

Tuesday, April 23

8/7c The Voice