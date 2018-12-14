The Red Angel Threatens All Life in 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)
The new, action-packed trailer for Star Trek: Discovery's upcoming second season doesn't disappoint.
All life in the galaxy is threatened when a mysterious "red angel" starts appearing to a bearded, young Spock (Ethan Peck) in visions. "This angel showed me an apocalyptic vision. Someone or something is going to end all sentient life in the galaxy," he warns.
Fans also get a look at Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) joining Section 31, Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) leading his crew into battle, and was that a kiss between Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif)?!
Executive producer Alex Kurtzman hinted at New York Comic-Con in October that Season 2 is "incredible" and fans will "see a light a the end of the tunnel," when it comes to the story.
Check out the full trailer below:
Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, January 17, 2019, CBS All Access