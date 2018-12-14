The Red Angel Threatens All Life in 'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 2 Trailer (VIDEO)

Jessica Napoli
CBS All Access

The new, action-packed trailer for Star Trek: Discovery's upcoming second season doesn't disappoint.

All life in the galaxy is threatened when a mysterious "red angel" starts appearing to a bearded, young Spock (Ethan Peck) in visions. "This angel showed me an apocalyptic vision. Someone or something is going to end all sentient life in the galaxy," he warns.

'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Receives Two-Season Series Order at CBS All Access

'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Receives Two-Season Series Order at CBS All Access

It will be the first original animated series on the streaming service.

Fans also get a look at Philippa Georgiou (Michelle Yeoh) joining Section 31, Christopher Pike (Anson Mount) leading his crew into battle, and was that a kiss between Michael Burnham (Sonequa Martin-Green) and Ash Tyler (Shazad Latif)?!

Executive producer Alex Kurtzman hinted at New York Comic-Con in October that Season 2 is "incredible" and fans will "see a light a the end of the tunnel," when it comes to the story.

Check out the full trailer below:

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, January 17, 2019, CBS All Access

AlertMe