'Star Trek: Discovery' Drops Trailer at NYCC: See the New Spock! (VIDEO)

Executive producer of Star Trek: Discovery Alex Kurtzman dropped some very big new at 2018 New York Comic Con — the Season 2 trailer and premiere date!

One major thing to look out for in the two-plus minute sneak peek: a first look at Ethan Peck as a bearded Spock. “As a child, I had the same vision again and again,” he says in the clip. “Now I understand its meaning, and where it must lead.”

Fans also saw new casting addition Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Section 31's new member aka Philippa Georgiou, played by Michelle Yeoh.

The panel was moderated by Romijn and featured cast members: Sonequa Martin-Green (Commander Michael Burnham), Doug Jones (Commander Saru), Shazad Latif (Ash Tyler), Mary Wiseman (Ensign Sylvia Tilly), Anthony Rapp (Lt. Commander Paul Stamets), Michelle Yeoh (Philippa Georgiou), Wilson Cruz (Dr. Hugh Culber), Mary Chieffo (L’Rell), Anson Mount (Captain Christopher Pike), and Peck, plus Kurtzman and and fellow EP Heather Kadin.

Peck said the audition process was long but when he finally did get a text that he landed the coveted part, he sat down on the street and cried. The actor acknowledged he has big shoes to fill (Leonard Nimoy famously played the beloved character) and said putting on the ears was an "outrageous" moment.

The cast was pretty tight-lipped but Kurtzman teased that Season 2 is "an incredible season" and fans will "see a light a the end of the tunnel," storyline-wise.

Martin-Green was particularly excited because her husband, Kenric Green, is joining the cast in an unknown role. She also spoke about how Discovery highlights diversity.

The show is about "beings who are different with emotional complexity" and fans connect with the characters because they see themselves represented on-screen — they identify with those same struggles.

Watch the trailer below:

Star Trek: Discovery, Season 2 Premiere, Thursday, January 17, CBS All Access