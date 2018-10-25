'Star Trek: Lower Decks' Receives Two-Season Series Order at CBS All Access

CBS All Access is bulking up its Star Trek lineup with another new original — this time a half-hour animated comedy.

The streaming service has given a two-season series order to Star Trek: Lower Decks, from Rick and Morty's former head writer and executive producer Michael McMahan. As a big Star Trek enthusiast, McMahan seems a perfect fit for the CBS All Access first as they've yet to stream an original animated series.

Emmy winner McMahan is set to executive produce the series alongside Secret Hideout's Alex Kurtzman, Heather Kadin, Roddenberry Entertainment's Rod Roddenberry, Trevor Roth, and Katie Krentz. Meanwhile Aaron Baiers will serve as co-executive producer on the project.

"Mike won our hearts with his first sentence: 'I want to do a show about the people who put the yellow cartridge in the food replicator so a banana can come out the other end.' His cat’s name is Riker. His son’s name is Sagan. The man is committed," said executive producer Alex Kurtzman in a statement.

"He’s brilliantly funny and knows every inch of every Trek episode, and that’s his secret sauce: he writes with the pure, joyful heart of a true fan," Kurtzman continued. "As we broaden the world of Trek to fans of all ages, we’re so excited to include Mike’s extraordinary voice."

And considering the excitement from his colleagues, McMahan shared his own enthusiasm in another statement. "It’s a surreal and wonderful dream come true to be a part of this new era of Star Trek," he said. "While Star Trek: Lower Decks is a half-hour, animated show at its core, it’s undeniably Trek – and I promise not to add an episode at the very end that reveals the whole thing took place in a training program."

Star Trek: Lower Decks certainly expands the franchise's repertoire with this animated approach, and it joins previously announced and currently airing Star Trek shows Star Trek: Discovery, Star Trek: Short Treks, and an untitled series featuring Sir Patrick Stewart as Jean-Luc Picard.

"We couldn’t have imagined a better creative team to work with on CBS All Access’ first original animated series than Mike McMahan, Secret Hideout, and Roddenberry Entertainment," said Julie McNamara, Executive Vice President, Original Content, CBS All Access. "Star Trek: Lower Decks is a fantastic complement to our growing lineup of original series and our ongoing expansion of the Star Trek universe on CBS All Access."

Star Trek: Lower Decks is the first project from CBS Eye Animation Productions and marks the second animated series from CBS Television Studios with Showtime's Our Cartoon President.