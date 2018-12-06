'Last Man Standing' Sneak Peek: Will Mike Be Forced to Fire Son-in-Law Kyle? (VIDEO)

Outdoor Man could be in for some changes in the latest Last Man Standing episode, "HR's Rough n' Stuff."

In an exclusive clip from the upcoming installment, airing Friday, December 7, Mike Baxter (Tim Allen) is irked by son-in-law and new employee Kyle (Christoph Sanders), who is now working in human resources. You see, the young man posted a job description for applicants that just doesn't sit well with Mike.

In the sneak peek, he consults with mentor Ed (Hector Elizondo) about the predicament. "I think you're being a little hard on him," Ed says to Mike who responds, "I'm just asking him to do his job like everybody else."

But Ed points out that Kyle isn't like everybody else, sticking up for the enthusiastic worker. Where did this friction between Mike and Kyle come from? Well, according to the episode's logline, Kyle's first day on the job turns awkward when Chuck (Jonathan Adams) and Joe (guest star Jay Leno) file a complaint against Mike.

Will Mike let this issue go so far that he fires his son-in-law? Fans will have to tune in to find out, but for now, watch the clip below for more:

Last Man Standing, Fridays, 8/7, Fox