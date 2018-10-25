'Last Man Standing' Star Molly McCook on Making Mandy Baxter Her Own (VIDEO)

Last Man Standing has made its triumphant return to television, but there have been a few changes since its shift from ABC to Fox — notably some new casting.

Molly McCook, who plays Mandy in the revival, wasn't around for the first six seasons, as Molly Ephraim filled the role for the show's original run. Mandy is the middle child of the Baxter brood who has an affinity for design and fashion and is married to Kyle (Christoph Sanders) in the comedy.

But that's not fazing the up-and-coming actress who has had roles in shows like Netflix's The Ranch, The Bold and the Beautiful, as well as the upcoming Freeform series Good Trouble — a spinoff of The Fosters.

In celebration of Last Man Standing's revival success, McCook stopped by the TV Insider office to discuss her role as a relatively liberal Baxter, working with stars Tim Allen and Nancy Travis, and making the character her own.

Plus, McCook divulges what fans can expect as the season progresses, and what's in store for her Good Trouble role, as the series recently set its January 2019 release date. See the revealing interview below, and don't forget to tune in for more Last Man Standing fun on Fox.

Last Man Standing, Fridays, 8/7c, Fox