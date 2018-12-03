'The Office' Cast Reunites and Fuels Reboot Speculation

The best paper salesman and women from Scranton, PA, are back.

The stars of The Office reunited over the weekend for a brunch hosted by showrunner Greg Daniels, and the internet went insane with reboot rumors.

“I had brunch with these oddballs today. Love you #officemates #theoffice,” Jenna Fischer (aka Pam) wrote on Twitter.

Some OGs were sadly not able to make it. “Happy Holidays! We missed you Steve [Carell], Ellie [Kemper], John [Krasinski], BJ [Novak], Mindy [Kaling], Craig [Robinson] and Kate [Flannery]! We will see you soon!” Fisher added.

The original Dunder Mifflin crew attempted to re-create their iconic holiday card.

We were attempting to recreate this photo :) Happy Holidays! We missed you Steve, Ellie, John, BJ, Mindy, Craig and Kate! We will see you soon! pic.twitter.com/P1kvaxn8FS — Jenna Fischer (@jennafischer) December 3, 2018

Angela Kinsey, who played the appropriately named character Angela, posted a different variation of the photo. She wrote, “Some of the old gang got together today… it was so great to see everyone!” wrote . “I turned to Ed and said, ‘I feel like we are at a family reunion.’ He smiled and said, ‘We are.’ Thanks Greg for hosting! For those who couldn’t make it… you were missed!"

Whispers about an Office reboot have been circulating for months, and finally Steve Carell (Michael Scott) addressed them when he recently hosted Saturday Nigh Live. Ellie Kemper (Erin), Ed Helms (Andy) and Fischer were part of his opening monologue, during which they tried to convince Carell that rebooting the comedy series would be a great idea and make them all rich.

View this post on Instagram WELL THERE YOU HAVE IT BABES #snl A post shared by Ellie Kemper (@elliekemper) on Nov 17, 2018 at 10:25pm PST

The Office originally ran for nine seasons, from 2005 - 2013, on NBC.