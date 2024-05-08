The Office is getting a spinoff at Peacock, and with every passing day, viewers get closer to meeting the fresh faces behind the series from co-creators Greg Daniels and Michael Koman.

Officially picked up to series, the mockumentary set in the same universe as The Office is taking shape as the team gears up to film.

Below, we’re breaking down all the details you need to know about the show being referred to as The Untitled Daniels Koman project ranging from cast members to storylines and more.

What Is The Office Spinoff About?

The new show follows the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch as they’re in search of a new subject. When they discover a dying historic Midwestern newspaper (with a publisher trying to revive it with volunteer reporters), it becomes the perfect subject.

Who Stars in The Office Spinoff?

As previously announced, Domhnall Gleeson and Sabrina Impacciatore will lead the ensemble series. Gleeson is best known on television for working alongside The Office‘s Steve Carell in The Patient for FX, and he recently led Alice & Jack. As for Impacciatore, she made a splash as a hotel employee in The White Lotus Season 2.

Additional cast members have yet to be announced, and it’s unclear at this time if the new series will bring in characters from the original Office.

When Will The Office Spinoff Film?

Production on the series will officially begin in July 2024.

When Will The Office Spinoff Premiere?

Since production has yet to start, it’s tough to tell when exactly this series will debut, but we don’t anticipate its arrival before 2025.

Who Makes The Office Spinoff?

As mentioned above, The Office‘s Greg Daniels and Nathan For You‘s Michael Koman serve as creators and together they’ll executive produce the show alongside Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banjay Americas.

Regarding the series, Lisa Katz, president of NBCUniversal Entertainment said in a statement, “It’s been more than 10 years since the final episode of The Office aired on NBC, and the acclaimed comedy series continues to gain popularity and build new generations of fans on Peacock. In partnership with Universal Television and led by the creative team of Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, this new series set in the universe of Dunder Mifflin introduces a new cast of characters in a fresh setting ripe for comedic storytelling: a daily newspaper.”