The Office spinoff has finally solidified its title and debut at Peacock as the streamer unveiled new updates about The Paper at NBC‘s Upfront presentation.

Along with setting a premiere and unveiling the apt title, Peacock confirmed the casting and official logline, among other need-to-know details for the upcoming series. Below, we’re breaking down everything we know so far, and stay tuned for more updates as they’re unveiled in the weeks ahead.

What is The Office spinoff’s title?

As mentioned above, The Office spinoff’s title is officially The Paper, which sticks with the simple and straightforward concept from the previous series. Now that the title has been confirmed, The Paper doesn’t have to be referred to as Untitled Office Spinoff.

When will The Paper premiere?

The Paper will officially premiere sometime this September with an exact debut date yet to be revealed. As mentioned above, the series will stream exclusively on Peacock.

Does The Paper have a trailer?

The Paper doesn’t have a trailer yet, but Peacock has released a first-look image from the series, which features many of the cast members, including Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, and The Office‘s Oscar Nuñez. See it below:

What is The Paper about?

The Paper is a mockumentary set in the same universe as The Office and features the documentary crew that immortalized Dunder Mifflin’s Scranton branch. The crew is on the search for a new subject when they discover a historic Midwestern newspaper and the publisher trying to revive it. According to Peacock, the Toledo-based newspaper is known as The Truth Teller.

Who stars in The Paper?

As mentioned above, the series stars Domhnall Gleeson, Sabrina Impacciatore, and Oscar Nuñez, with Chelsea Frei, Melvin Gregg, Gbemisola Ikumelo, Alex Edelman, Ramona Young, and Tim Key set to join them.

Who makes The Paper?

The Paper is created for television by Greg Daniels and Michael Koman, who write and executive produce the series for Peacock. Executive-producing alongside Daniels and Koman are Ricky Gervais, Stephen Merchant, Howard Klein, Ben Silverman, and Banijay Americas. Meanwhile, the series hails from Universal Television, a division of Universal Studio Group.

Stay tuned for more details on The Paper as we approach the show’s premiere, and let us know what you hope to see from The Office spinoff in the comments section below.

The Paper, Series Premiere, September 2025, Peacock