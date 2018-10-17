'Empire' Sneak Peek: Lucious Has Something New to Hide (VIDEO)

Oh Lord, Lucious. For a guy who is always getting the goods on others, you'd think Papa Lyon would know not to leave a paper trail!

In this week's Empire, "Love All, Trust a Few," the newly-released Andre (Trai Byers) seems hellbent on getting himself sent back to prison by asking Lucious (Terrance Howard) to let him join his father on "a run."

Offering to be backup for a shady deal (Lucious' gun is sort of a giveaway), Andre has clearly embraced the killer instinct that kept him alive those two years behind bars, but it's his interest in daddy's secret diary that hints at a long-standing interest in felonious activities.

So who are these names listed in Lucious' book? Boston Red. Rough House and Silky Slim don't sound like old Boy Scout pals. And what kind of dates and amounts have been kept so close to his vest all of these years? It likely won't be long before we find out and since we are talking about the Lyon patriarch, we're pretty sure the truth is going to cause a lot of trouble.

