'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Cast & EP Talk Staying True to the Comics & Creepy Moments on Set (VIDEO)

Netflix's new series, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, is coming out at the perfect time of year... Halloween!

The horror-drama/dark comedy, based on the comic series, is "equal parts fun and scary," said star Kiernan Shipka during an interview in TV Insider's video suite at New York Comic Con 2018 with senior writer Damian Holbrook.

"It's really just got so many different layers... with an addictive, sit at the edge of your sear quality," she added. Showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa (who also created Riverdale) called it "a dream" to adapt Sabrina's story for TV.

The cast also talked about some creeepppyyy things that happened on set... could they really be conjuring evil spirits?

Watch the interview below:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Series Premiere, Friday, October 26, Netflix