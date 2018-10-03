'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Full Trailer: Teenage Years Are a Real Witch (VIDEO)

Being a teenager is hard enough. But mix in the fact that you're half-witch and half-human, and things just got exponentially more difficult.

Netflix just dropped its official full-length trailer for its upcoming series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, based on the comic books and helmed by showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa.

Be warned — from the looks of the trailer, don't expect this reboot to resemble the beloved '90s cult classic because the streamer is going darker, bloodier, and witchier than ever before.

The horror series follows Kiernan Shipka as the titular character, who is struggling to embrace who she really is. Sabrina, along with her aunts (Miranda Otto, Lucy Davis), black cat Salem, and boyfriend Harvey Kinkle (Ross Lynch), must not only fight off evil but also handle a few school bullies along the way in addition to the other pressures of teenage life.

Check out the new trailer below:

Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Series Premiere, Friday, October 26, Netflix