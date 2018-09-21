'Splitting Up Together': First Look at the Season 2 Key Art (PHOTO)

Now that Lena (Jenna Fischer) and Martin (Oliver Hudson) had that season finale hook-up, what happens next?

In the first season of ABC's family sitcom, Splitting Up Together, we saw how divorced couple Lena (Jenna Fischer) and Martin (Oliver Hudson) made it work by taking weekly turns in the main house and the garage apartment to keep their kids lives as on track as possible.

However, with each of them back in the dating world and also having clashing parenting styles, there were a lot of laughs. But, in the first season finale, a heat wave (and their three kids being away at camp) sparked some surprise sexual tension and the former married couple hooked up.

While the key art released by ABC exclusively to TV Insider shows Martin and Lena still apart, will that sexual tension continue in the new season, which premieres October 16 on ABC?

Check out the new key art below:

