ABC Midseason Schedule 2019: No Spring 'DWTS' Season, 'A Million Little Things' Moves & More

ABC is shaking things up come January, with plenty of shifting and new additions in the new year!

Kicking things off in the 2019 midseason schedule is news magazine series 20/20's expansion from one hours to two (starting at 9/8c) on Friday, January 4. The same goes for fan favorites America's Funniest Home Videos and Shark Tank, both of which will air a new hour-long episode along with a previously aired installment.

Noticeably absent from the Monday lineup is long-running dance competition series Dancing with the Stars which will take a break for the spring cycle, opting to return in the fall. Meanwhile, the network is taking one of its newer successes, A Million Little Things, and moving it to the coveted Thursday night slot following mega-hit Grey's Anatomy at 9/8c. The switch will happen on Thursday, January 17, when the show returns from break.

As for A Million Little Things' empty spot Wednesdays at 10/9c, beginning January 9, Match Game will return with new episodes until newbie Whiskey Cavalier starring Scott Foley and Lauren Cohan debuts February 27. Joining the Wednesday comedy block on January 9 is Goldbergs spinoff Schooled which will air at 8:30/7:30c, directly after The Goldbergs.

Meanwhile, former Wednesday series American Housewife will return on its new night beginning Tuesday, February 5. The show will take over the empty slot left behind after The Conners wraps its first season run.

On Sunday, March 3, American Idol is back with two-hour episodes airing at 8/7c. For The People will return for its second season on Thursday, March 7 along with new episodes of Station 19.

Other new shows slated to premiere are The Fix on Monday, March 18 at 10/9c, which takes over for The Good Doctor, and Grand Hotel on Monday, June 17 at 10/9c.

All of these shows and more favorites are set to premiere this new year on ABC. For the full rundown, check the list below:

Friday, January 4

8/7c Fresh Off the Boat

8:30/7:30c Speechless

9/8c 20/20 (NEW TIME/TWO HOURS)

Sunday, January 6

7/6c America's Funniest Home Videos (TWO HOURS)

9/8c Shark Tank (NEW TIME/TWO HOURS)

Tuesday, January 8

8/7c The Conners

8:30/7:30c The Kids Are Alright

9/8c black-ish

9:30/8:30c Splitting Up Together

10/9c The Rookie

Wednesday, January 9

8/7c The Goldbergs

8:30/7:30c Schooled (SERIES PREMIERE)

9/8c Modern Family

9:30/8:30c Single Parents

10/9c Match Game (SEASON PREMIERE)

Thursday, January 17

8/7c Grey's Anatomy

9:01/8:01c A Million Little Things

10/9c How to Get Away with Murder

Tuesday, February 5

8/7c American Housewife (NEW DAY AND TIME)

Wednesday, February 27

10/9c Whiskey Cavalier (SERIES PREMIERE)

Sunday, March 3

7/6c America's Funniest Home Videos (ONE HOUR)

8/7c American Idol (SEASON PREMIERE)

10:01/9:01c Shark Tank (NEW TIME/ONE HOUR)

Thursday, March 7

9:01/8:01c Station 19

10/9c For The People (SEASON PREMIERE)

Monday, March 18

10/9c The Fix (SERIES PREMIERE)

Monday, June 17

10/9c Grand Hotel