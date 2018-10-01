Find out How Well 'GMA Day's Michael Strahan & Sara Haines Know Each Other

Good Morning America’s third hour, GMA Day — a weekday afternoon edition — is just about a month old, but stars Michael Strahan and Sara Haines are already passing the co-host chemistry test. And not only during their time on-air.

Just take a look at how they each answered our quiz. It’s clear as Day that these two have found their groove.

He Said — Michael Strahan

How did you guys meet?

At Good Morning America when I started as a part-time contributor and Sara was a contributor as well.

What was your first impression of Sara?

Nice, sweet and very gracious. She really took time to make people feel important and valued.

Since your show is called GMA Day, tell us your favorite day of the week.

Thursday, because it’s not quite Friday, but it’s not exactly hump day Wednesday either!

What’s your social-media platform of choice? Why do you like it?

Instagram, because I love pictures. I’m a visual person!

What’s the biggest difference between you two?

Hard to find a difference. Sometimes I get confused because I think we’re the same person.

How are you most similar?

We both love people and love to laugh, even if it’s at our own expense. Also, we both have the same max on the bench press!

She Said — Sara Haines

How did you guys meet?

We first met here at GMA, but we were ships passing in the night.

What was your first impression of Michael?

Big boy — he’s ginormous! He’s also just so happy. His whole body smiles.

Since your show is called GMA Day, tell us your favorite day of the week.

Thursday, because it’s right before Friday, when everyone’s gearing up for the weekend.

What’s your social-media platform of choice? Why do you like it?

Insta. I like pictures and [the fact] that people don’t write long captions. If they do, I scroll right past.

What’s the biggest difference between you two?

Clothing size! He always comes off as super polished, and I feel like I might have a foot-in-the-mouth moment and undo his perfection.

How are you most similar?

We both live in a place of gratitude and want people to be happy.

GMA, Day 1/noon c, ABC