4 Storylines to Look Out For in 'Modern Family' Season 10

Jim Halterman
Preview Ron Tom/ABC

Bad News First: Not only will a "significant member" of the Modern Family world die, says exec producer Christopher Lloyd, but Season 10 could be the sitcom’s last. (A decision is forthcoming.)

Still, what fun can we expect?

1.

Newly minted ADA Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) and husband Cam (Eric Stonestreet) clash with a disgruntled courtroom sketch artist (Schitt’s Creek’s Dan Levy) "all because of a dark secret in their pasts."

2.

Jay (Ed O’Neill) is made the Fourth of July parade grand marshal, while Phil (Ty Burrell) and son Luke (Nolan Gould) vie in a hot dog–eating contest.

MODERN FAMILY - "I Love a Parade" - The Pritchett-Dunphy-Tucker clan are going to be setting off more than a few fireworks when they get together at the annual Fourth of July parade where Jay will be acting as the grand marshal. Meanwhile, HaleyÕs goodbye with Arvin before his trip to Switzerland doesnÕt go as well as she pictured it and is distracted by the return of an old flame during the 10th season premiere, on "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, SEPT. 26 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. (ABC/Kelsey McNeal) SOFIA VERGARA, ED O'NEILL

Sofia Vergara and Ed O'Neill.

3.

Pritchett’s Closets merges with a "younger, hipper" company.

4.

When Alex (Ariel Winter) pursues a high-security job, it comes to light that dad Phil was once "an unwitting spy for the Soviet Union."

Modern Family, Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 26, 9/8c, ABC

