'Modern Family' Might Not Be Ending With Season 10 After All

ABC's long-running comedy Modern Family is about to hit a milestone when it premieres its tenth season on September 26.

The series responsible for many Wednesday night laughs has made headlines lately for creator Christopher Lloyd's remarks that a major character will die. In spite of the frenzy around that news, star Julie Bowen put fans at ease by revealing that no one is dead yet, though she did hint that it may be the series' last set of episodes.

That doesn't meant the show's necessarily over. Deadline reports that talks are taking place between ABC and producers 20th Century Fox TV for a Season 11 — albeit, with a shortened episode order.

Seasons 1-6 each had 24 episodes, while Seasons 7-9 had 22. These negotiations are supposedly about making Season 11 an 18-episode run. Similar to CBS's The Big Bang Theory, Modern Family's cast contracts end after Season 10, which would make an "ideal" ending spot.

However, the cast and crew have expressed interest in continuing the story of this blended family, so it's too early to start saying goodbye to the beloved show.

Modern Family, Season 10 Premiere, Wednesday, September 26, 9/8c, ABC