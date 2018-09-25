'Black-ish' EP Says Dre & Bow Are 'on Good Footing' in Season 5

It’s always darkest before the dawn. Last season, black-ish took an un-sitcom-y turn when longtime couple Dre (Anthony Anderson) and Bow (Tracee Ellis Ross) separated but ultimately decided to save their marriage.

Blessedly, Season 5 will open on a bright, sunshiny day. Three months have passed, and all is well at Chez Johnson. "Bow and Dre are on good footing again," confirms executive producer Jonathan Groff. "We’re glad we did that arc, but now we are focusing on the new things life throws at the family."

In the premiere, the proud parents send Andre Jr. (Marcus Scribner) off to college…so imagine their surprise to find him back in the living room with the news that he’ll be taking a gap year. "It sets off some alarm bells," says Groff.

While Junior spends the coming months floundering, twins Jack (Miles Brown) and Diane (Marsai Martin) navigate another fresh hell: seventh grade. "Socially, the deck gets shuffled," Groff says. "And we’ll acknowledge they’re a little too old to be sharing a room!"

Black-ish, Season 5 Premiere, Tuesday, October 16, 9/8c, ABC