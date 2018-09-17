Michael Weatherly Previews ‘Bull’s New Cases in Season 3

Emily Aslanian
Comments
Jail time. Romantic travails. A heart attack.

In just two seasons, trial consultant Dr. Jason Bull (Michael Weatherly) has dealt with more than his share of upheaval — and Bull‘s Season 3 doesn’t let up. Weatherly previews the docket for the prickly psychologist.

The Case of the Health Nut

The workaholic hit a wall last season when he suffered a heart attack on the courthouse steps. The medical emergency was an eye-opener for Bull, who now works and works out — simultaneously. “He’s got a treadmill in his office, and he’s trying to get himself together,” explains Weatherly, who’s lost 25 pounds since filming the finale.

The Case of the Exiting Actress

One member of the Trial Analysis team isn’t returning: tech expert Cable McCrory (Annabelle Attanasio, who left to pursue a directing career). According to Weatherly, “It has a seismic effect on the whole team.”

The Case of the Lonely Bull

His heart may be healed physically, but Bull still isn’t sure how to share it with others. “He’s not great at loving people,” says Weatherly of his occasionally “super annoying” character. “He’s got to get himself sorted out before he can inflict himself on anyone else.”

Bull, Season 3 Premiere, Monday, Sept. 24, 10/9c, CBS

