9 Shows Like ‘Lie to Me’ to Watch If You Miss the Crime Drama

The truth is, Lie to Me only lasted three seasons but racked up countless fans.

The Fox procedural, which ended after three seasons on January 31, 2011, starred Roth as Dr. Cal Lightman, an expert in the facial micro-expressions that can expose a subject’s lies, even lies that would elude a polygraph. Cal and his colleagues at The Lightman Group — played by the likes of Kelli Williams, Monica Raymund, Brendan Hines, and Mekhi Phifer — use his psychological expertise and their own to solve cases that stump law enforcement.

“Love this show intensely,” a Reddit user wrote just last year. “Tim Roth took the quirky leading detective type that is so popular to a brand new and exciting place.”

Another viewer added, “It’s one they could bring back. I wish they would. It was bloody good.”

If you’re missing Lie to Me now, 15 years later, we can think of several TV shows that might scratch that itch. Check ’em out — like, really scrutinize them, Lightman-style — below.