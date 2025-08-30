‘NCIS’: Michael Weatherly & Cote de Pablo’s Best TV Guide Magazine Cover Moments (PHOTOS)

Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly 'NCIS' TV Guide Magazine covers
TV Guide Magazine Archives

NCIS: Tony & Ziva

As NCIS: Tony & Ziva approaches, we can’t help but look back on the impact stars Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo have had with their roles as fan-favorite duo Tiva, particularly when it comes to TV Guide Magazine’s covers.

Ranging from their NCIS days to his run on Bull, Weatherly and de Pablo have graced 19 TV Guide Magazine covers between the two of them. Below, we’re rounding up 10 of our favorites, kicking off in 2009 and running through 2020. And these are just the past covers. The pair has recently graced two covers, one for the July 2025 issue and another for our NCIS: Tony & Ziva special issue.

Scroll down for a closer look at the past covers, and let us know your favorites in the comments section below.

NCIS: Tony & Ziva, Series Premiere, Thursday, September 4 (three episodes), Paramount+

For a deep-dive into all things Tony, Ziva, and NCIS, from exclusive interviews to retrospectives and must-see photos, pick up a copy of TV Guide Magazine’s NCIS: Tony & Ziva special issue, available for purchase online at TIVA.tvgm2025.com and on newsstands.

Cote de Pablo and Michael Weatherly on the cover of TV Guide Magazine
TV Guide Magazine Archives

May 2009

Michael Weatherly and Cote de Pablo on the cover of TV Guide Magazine
TV Guide Magazine Archives

January 2010

Pauley Perrette, Mark Harmon, and Cote de Pablo on the cover of TV Guide Magazine
TV Guide Magazine Archives

November 2010

Michael Weatherly, Cote de Pablo, and Sean Murray on the cover of TV Guide Magazine
TV Guide Magazine Archives

January 2012

Michael Weatherly on the cover of TV Guide Magazine
TV Guide Magazine Archives

October 2015

Michael Weatherly on the cover of TV Guide Magazine
TV Guide Magazine Archives

May 2016

Michael Weatherly on the cover of TV Guide Magazine
TV Guide Magazine Archives

November 2017

Cote de Pablo on the cover of TV Guide Magazine
TV Guide Magazine Archives

June 2019

Cote de Pablo on the cover of TV Guide Magazine
TV Guide Magazine Archives

December 2019

Michael Weatherly on the cover of TV Guide Magazine
TV Guide Magazine Archives

October 2020

