How Will the First ‘NCIS’ Season Without Abby Kick Off?

Fan favorite NCIS team member, Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette), departed the long-running CBS procedural drama at the end of last season, leaving many fans wondering what was going to happen next?

After getting its sixteenth season renewal, NCIS is pushing forward without its beloved goth forensic science expert.

In the Season 16 premiere, the team is searching for one of it’s own — NCIS Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) — who’s gone missing. Meanwhile, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) has assumed the role of acting director in Vance’s absence, according to CBS.

It appears, Abby’s “replacement” will also be announced. Diona Reasonover has been promoted to a series regular role and her character, Kasie Hines, is a brainy and zany graduate assistant who we met when she was working with medical examiner Ducky (David McCallum).

Kasie was featured again in Season 15’s last two episodes, where she impressed the NCIS team with her top-notch forensic skills.

“Diona’s extensive comedic background and boundless energy makes her an exciting addition to our cast,” executive producers Frank Cardea and Steven D. Binder tell TV Guide Magazine. “We are thrilled to welcome her to the NCIS family and look forward to revealing more about her character this season.”

Reasonover tweeted about her excitement:

Thanks so much for all the love!!!! I’m thrilled to be joining the #NCIS team. #BestFansInTheWorld — Diona Reasonover (@DionaReasonover) July 19, 2018

NCIS, Season 16 Premiere, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 8/7c, CBS