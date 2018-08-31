How Will the First ‘NCIS’ Season Without Abby Kick Off?

Jessica Napoli
1 Comment
113048_0496b

NCIS

 More

Fan favorite NCIS team member, Abby Sciuto (Pauley Perrette), departed the long-running CBS procedural drama at the end of last season, leaving many fans wondering what was going to happen next?

After getting its sixteenth season renewal, NCIS is pushing forward without its beloved goth forensic science expert.

'NCIS' Star Brian Dietzen Opens Up About Season 16 Without Pauley Perrette
Related

'NCIS' Star Brian Dietzen Opens Up About Season 16 Without Pauley Perrette

In the Season 16 premiere, the team is searching for one of it’s own — NCIS Director Vance (Rocky Carroll) — who’s gone missing. Meanwhile, Gibbs (Mark Harmon) has assumed the role of acting director in Vance’s absence, according to CBS.

It appears, Abby’s “replacement” will also be announced. Diona Reasonover has been promoted to a series regular role and her character, Kasie Hines, is a brainy and zany graduate assistant who we met when she was working with medical examiner Ducky (David McCallum).

Who Will Be the Next to Leave 'NCIS'? A Look at Possible Season 16 Exits
Related

Who Will Be the Next to Leave 'NCIS'? A Look at Possible Season 16 Exits

Kasie was featured again in Season 15’s last two episodes, where she impressed the NCIS team with her top-notch forensic skills.

“Diona’s extensive comedic background and boundless energy makes her an exciting addition to our cast,” executive producers Frank Cardea and Steven D. Binder tell TV Guide Magazine. “We are thrilled to welcome her to the NCIS family and look forward to revealing more about her character this season.”

Reasonover tweeted about her excitement:

Check out photos from the NCIS season premiere below:

NCIS, Season 16 Premiere, Tuesday, Sept. 25, 8/7c, CBS

NCIS - CBS

NCIS where to stream

NCIS

Pauley Perrette

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
'Barbie Dreamhouse Challenge'
1
Building Barbie’s Dreamhouse, ‘Grantchester’ Guilt Trip, ‘Chosen’ Chooses The CW, a ‘Righteous’ Green-Eyed Monster
Sean Gunn
2
Sean Gunn Sees ‘Almost None’ of the ‘Gilmore Girls’ Streaming Profits
Aesha Scott
3
Aesha Scott Teases ‘Love Pentagon’ on ‘Below Deck: Down Under’ Season 2
Fab Five of Bravo's 'Queer Eye' - Carson Kressley, Kyan Douglas, Jai Rodriguez, Ted Allen, Thom Filicia
4
The O.G. ‘Queer Eye’ Turns 20: Where’s the Original Fab Five Now?
Striking SAG-AFTRA members, 'Dancing With the Stars'
5
Actors Strike: Will ‘DWTS,’ ‘Masked Singer’ & More Return This Fall?