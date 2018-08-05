‘Tell Me a Story’ Gets a Halloween Premiere Date — Watch the First Trailer (VIDEO)

CBS All Access meets All Hallow’s Eve when Tell Me a Story, the creepy new drama from Kevin Williamson (The Vampire Diaries, The Following), makes its debut on the scariest night of the year.

During the show’s panel to the press at the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills today, it was announced that the streaming service would launch the 10-episode series on Thursday, October 31, with each of the subsequent on-demand hours dropping every week after.

Like a more demented Once Upon a Time, Story “takes our most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller.”

The first season — which stars Paul Wesley (TVD), James Wolk (Zoo), Billy Magnussen (Kimmy Schmidt) and OUAT‘s Dania Ramirez — is a mashup of Hansel and Gretel, The Three Little Pigs and Little Red Riding Hood set in modern-day New York. That means the Pigs are probably paying crazy rent for whatever the Big Bad Wolf wants to blow down.

During the panel, the cast and Williamson discussed the serialized show and gave the press a sneak peek with this first-look trailer, which we now provide to you for your takes…so check it out and comment below!

Tell Me a Story, Series premiere Thurs., Oct. 31, CBS All Access