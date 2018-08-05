‘Tell Me a Story’ Gets a Halloween Premiere Date — Watch the First Trailer (VIDEO)

Damian Holbrook
Comments
Paul Wesley, Kevin Williamson, and James Wolk
Maarten de Boer
Paul Wesley, Kevin Williamson and James Wolk

Tell Me a Story

 More

CBS All Access meets All Hallow’s Eve when Tell Me a Story, the creepy new drama from Kevin Williamson (The Vampire Diaries, The Following), makes its debut on the scariest night of the year.

Paul Wesley & 'Vampire Diaries' EP Reunite for CBS All Access' 'Tell Me a Story'
Related

Paul Wesley & 'Vampire Diaries' EP Reunite for CBS All Access' 'Tell Me a Story'

During the show’s panel to the press at the Television Critics Association in Beverly Hills today, it was announced that the streaming service would launch the 10-episode series on Thursday, October 31, with each of the subsequent on-demand hours dropping every week after.

Like a more demented Once Upon a Time, Story “takes our most beloved fairy tales and reimagines them as a dark and twisted psychological thriller.”

The first season — which stars Paul Wesley (TVD), James Wolk (Zoo), Billy Magnussen (Kimmy Schmidt) and OUAT‘s Dania Ramirez — is a mashup of Hansel and Gretel, The Three Little Pigs and Little Red Riding Hood set in modern-day New York. That means the Pigs are probably paying crazy rent for whatever the Big Bad Wolf wants to blow down.

During the panel, the cast and Williamson discussed the serialized show and gave the press a sneak peek with this first-look trailer, which we now provide to you for your takes…so check it out and comment below!

Tell Me a Story, Series premiere Thurs., Oct. 31, CBS All Access

Tell Me a Story - Paramount+

Tell Me a Story where to stream

Tell Me a Story

James Wolk

Kevin Williamson

Paul Wesley

Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
DANCING WITH THE STARS - “Disney+ Night” – The 13 remaining couples immerse themselves in the magic of Disney, Pixar, Marvel and more for an unforgettable “Disney+ Night” full of dazzling performances. Week four of the mirrorball competition will stream live MONDAY, OCT. 10 (8:00pm ET / 5:00pm PT), on Disney+. (ABC/Christopher Willard)
1
Which Celebrities Could Compete in ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 33?
Price is Right contestant and Drew Carey
2
‘The Price is Right’ Host Drew Carey Stunned After ‘Historic’ Dice Game Sweep: ‘That Was Insane’
Marisha Ray of 'Critical Role'
3
Marisha Ray Teases ‘Juicy Stuff’ in ‘Legend of Vox Machina’ Season 3
A.J. Cook as Jennifer “JJ” Jareau in 'Criminal Minds: Evolution' Season 17 Episode 3
4
‘Criminal Minds: Evolution’ Introduces Series’ Most Disturbing Storyline Yet
Molly Ringwald in 'Pretty in Pink'; Judd Nelson in 'The Breakfast Club'
5
Why Are Molly Ringwald & Judd Nelson Not in the ‘Brats’ Documentary?