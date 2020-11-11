Tuesday TV Ratings: Tayshia Adams' 'Bachelorette' Tops Night

The Bachelorette has officially switched to Tayshia Adams, and November 11's episode topped the night in the key demo and was up (1.6 rating, 5.1 million viewers) from Clare Crawley's premiere (1.3 rating, 4.8 million).

Elsewhere on the night, The Voice brought in the most viewers (7.4 million), and This Is Us returned slightly down (1.3 rating, 6.7 million viewers).

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, November 10, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):