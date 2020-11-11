Tuesday TV Ratings: Tayshia Adams' 'Bachelorette' Tops Night
The Bachelorette has officially switched to Tayshia Adams, and November 11's episode topped the night in the key demo and was up (1.6 rating, 5.1 million viewers) from Clare Crawley's premiere (1.3 rating, 4.8 million).
Elsewhere on the night, The Voice brought in the most viewers (7.4 million), and This Is Us returned slightly down (1.3 rating, 6.7 million viewers).
Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, November 10, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Bachelorette (ABC)
|1.6
|5.4
|NCIS (CBS)
|0.4
|4.8
|The Voice (NBC)
|1.1
|7.4
|Cosmos: Possible Worlds (Fox)
|0.3
|1.3
|Swamp Thing (CW)
|0.1
|752,000
|9:00 p.m.
|The Bachelorette (ABC)
|1.5
|4.7
|FBI (CBS)
|0.5
|4.3
|This Is Us (NBC)
|1.3
|6.7
|Next (Fox)
|0.2
|1.0
|Tell Me a Story (CW)
|0.1
|369,000
|10 p.m.
|Country Strong 2020: Countdown to the CMA Awards (ABC)
|0.4
|2.2
|The FBI: Declassified (CBS)
|0.3
|2.8
|Transplant (NBC)
|0.5
|3.9