Tuesday TV Ratings: 'NCIS' Premiere & 'The Bachelorette' Win the Night
The NCIS premiere dominated Tuesday night in total viewers (10.1 million), but it was down from last season's finale. Meanwhile, The Bachelorette was down from last week, but it did win the night in the key demo (1.3 rating among adults 18-49).
The Voice was steady, while Big Sky premiered with a middling 0.6 rating (tying FBI: Most Wanted for the time slot) and 4.0 million viewers.
Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, November 17, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):
|Time
|Show
|Adults 18-49 Rating
|Total Viewers (millions)
|8 p.m.
|The Bachelorette (ABC)
|1.3
|4.5
|NCIS (CBS)
|0.9
|10.1
|The Voice (NBC)
|1.1
|7.3
|Cosmos: Possible Worlds (Fox)
|0.3
|1.4
|Swamp Thing (CW)
|0.1
|673,000
|9:00 p.m.
|The Bachelorette (ABC)
|1.3
|4.3
|FBI (CBS)
|0.8
|8.0
|This Is Us (NBC)
|1.2
|6.4
|Next (Fox)
|0.2
|1.0
|Tell Me a Story (CW)
|0.1
|406,000
|10 p.m.
|Big Sky (ABC)
|0.6
|4.0
|FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)
|0.6
|5.3
|Transplant (NBC)
|0.4
|3.4