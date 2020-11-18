Tuesday TV Ratings: 'NCIS' Premiere & 'The Bachelorette' Win the Night

Meredith Jacobs
Mark Harmon Gibbs NCIS Season 18 Premiere
Sonja Flemming/CBS

The NCIS premiere dominated Tuesday night in total viewers (10.1 million), but it was down from last season's finale. Meanwhile, The Bachelorette was down from last week, but it did win the night in the key demo (1.3 rating among adults 18-49).

The Voice was steady, while Big Sky premiered with a middling 0.6 rating (tying FBI: Most Wanted for the time slot) and 4.0 million viewers.

Here's the breakdown for Tuesday, November 17, 2020 (numbers are fast-affiliate based):

TimeShowAdults 18-49 RatingTotal Viewers (millions)
8 p.m.The Bachelorette (ABC)1.34.5
NCIS (CBS)0.910.1
The Voice (NBC)1.17.3
Cosmos: Possible  Worlds (Fox)0.31.4
Swamp Thing (CW)0.1673,000
9:00 p.m.The Bachelorette (ABC)1.34.3
FBI (CBS)0.88.0
This Is Us (NBC)1.26.4
Next (Fox)0.21.0
Tell Me a Story (CW)0.1406,000
10 p.m.Big Sky (ABC)0.64.0
FBI: Most Wanted (CBS)0.65.3
Transplant (NBC)0.43.4