Will There Be a ‘Sharp Objects’ Season 2?

Gillian Flynn’s novel turned series Sharp Objects has garnered critical acclaim as well as positive fan reaction. So does that mean the limited series could get a second season?

Just like fellow HBO adaptation Big Little Lies, the story of Camille Preaker in Sharp Objects is contained to one book. Tthat didn’t stop the award-winning Lies from being ordered for Season 2, and during this week’s Summer Television Critics Association, the network revealed that production is well under way with the Reese Witherspoon and Nicole Kidman-starring drama — and newbie Meryl Streep is fitting in fabulously.

That leaves many wondering if Sharp Objects could be on the same path. The two shows also share some crossover: Jean-Marc Vallée serves as producer and director on both series. Vallée is even executive producing the second season of Big Little Lies,which implies he’s open to the concept of extending shows beyond their source material.

Shows like Lies and Objects also continue to lure heavy-hitting actors like Amy Adams. It would make sense why a network like HBO would want to extend a limited series beyond one season. Unfortunately, that doesn’t sound like it’ll be the case — and it’s mostly because of Adams herself.

“Unlike Big Little Lies where all of the stars wanted to come back, Sharp Objects, it’s a very dark character, very dark material. Amy doesn’t want to live in this character again and I can’t blame her, it’s a lot to take on for an actress,” HBO president of programming Casey Bloys told Deadline during TCA. “So no plans for a second season. We are very happy with this living as a limited series.”

Still, this could mean there’s a chance for Gillian Flynn to work with HBO again. Fingers crossed!

Sharp Objects, Sundays, 9/8c, HBO