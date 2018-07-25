Chris Hardwick to Resume ‘Talking Dead’ Host Duties After AMC Investigation

It’s official, Chris Hardwick will return to host his post-show series, Talking Dead, on AMC following an investigation prompted by sexual assault allegations.

The network announced Wednesday that the TV personality will return to work after investigating allegations of abuse made by ex-girlfriend Chloe Dykstra. Hardwick is set to return for Talking Dead‘s August 12 episode after skipping hosting San Diego Comic-Con 2018 panels — Yvette Nicole Brown filled in for him.

There’s no news about Hardwick’s other series with the network, Talking with Chris Hardwick, but Brown will be one of his guests on that August 12 episode of Talking Dead, The Hollywood Reporter reveals.

This news comes in with little time to spare, as Fear the Walking Dead‘s midseason premiere will kick off in conjunction with Hardwick’s return. His Talking Dead will proceed after Fear episodes until The Walking Dead returns in October.

“Following a comprehensive assessment by AMC, working with Ivy Kagan Bierman of the firm Loeb & Loeb, who has considerable experience in this area, Chris Hardwick will return to AMC as the host of Talking Dead and Talking With Chris Hardwick,” AMC said in a statement.

“We take these matters very seriously and given the information available to us after a very careful review, including interviews with numerous individuals, we believe returning Chris to work is the appropriate step,” they concluded.

Hardwick’s role with the network was put in jeopardy when his ex, Dykstra, alleged in an essay for Medium that he had been emotionally and sexually abusive in their relationship. The TV personality denied the claims but was put on suspension while the network proceeded with their investigation.

Talking Dead, Returns, Sunday, August 12, 10/9c, AMC