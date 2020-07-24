'The Walking Dead: World Beyond' Announces Premiere & Drops Extended Trailer (VIDEO)

The end of the world was their beginning.

Or so says the extended trailer released as a part of The Walking Dead: World Beyond's virtual [email protected] panel. And we also now know when the latest zombie drama spinoff will premiere—Sunday, October 4 at 10/9c—after the delay from its originally scheduled date of April 12.

See Also First Look: 'World Beyond' Expands the 'The Walking Dead' Universe (PHOTOS) The new series delves into a new mythology around the first generation born and raised to the surviving civilization left behind after the apocalypse.

The anticipated premiere will air immediately following The Walking Dead's delayed Season 10 finale episode, "A Certain Doom" (though it isn't really the finale anymore as TWD Season 10 also added an additional six episodes which will air in 2021). There will also be a Talking Dead episode to discuss both the flagship and the newcomer following World Beyond's opener.

In this latest, more hopeful, series in the franchise, it's been 10 years, and "the dead still have this world," the trailer for the two-season limited event, which follows the generation of young men and women who grew up in the post-apocalyptic landscape, tells us. "When I was just a little kid, it just jumped to living for the future," Iris (Aliyah Royale) says while wondering out loud, "So, how do I live for myself?"

Watch the trailer below to see this fresh look at the apocalypse from a younger POV, as a group of teens set out cross-country "to find the one man who can possibly save the world," and more.

"What lies ahead is not going to be easy," Elton (Nicolas Cantu) says. "We're going to make our lives count, not because we're the last generation—because we're the beginning."

The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Series Premiere, Sunday, October 4, 10/9c, AMC