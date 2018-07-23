'The 100': Eliza Taylor & Bob Morley Break Down Bellarke's Chemistry, Season 5 & More (VIDEO)

The stars were shooting all around the TV Guide Magazine-TV Insider video suite during Comic-Con 2018 last weekend in San Diego. And even though The 100 wasn't having its usual summer panel, our Emily Aslanian was able to snag some sit-down time with Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley.

Joining us before taking the stage at TV Guide Magazine's Fan Favorites panel, the pair gave a playful peek into their characters Bellamy and Clarke's chemistry, ribbed one another, and even indulged in some fishbowl questions for the curious fans.

Watch the full video below: