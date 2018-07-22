Comic-Con 2018 BTS Day 3: Casts of ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The 100,’ ‘Walking Dead’ & More (PHOTOS)
1 of
Comic-Con 2018 may be wrapping up but we’re still dishing out exclusive behind-the-scenes content straight from the TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider suite in San Diego.
With the casts of shows like The Walking Dead, Riverdale, and The Flash, there’s plenty for fans to enjoy. Also in on the fun? The stars of The Magicians, The 100, The Gifted and more, who stopped by to talk about the new seasons of their series and strike a pose in the photo studio.
Click through the gallery above for your exclusive look.
See Also
Comic-Con 2018 BTS Day 2: Stars of 'Better Call Saul', 'Lucifer,' 'Supernatural' & More (PHOTOS)
Plus, 'Cloak & Dagger,' 'Duck Tales,' and plenty of others got in on the fun.