Comic-Con 2018 BTS Day 3: Casts of ‘Riverdale,’ ‘The 100,’ ‘Walking Dead’ & More (PHOTOS)

The cast of The Flash share a laugh with TV Guide Magazine‘s Damian Holbrook.

Comic Con TVG BTS 2018_4606

The Flash star Grant Gustin poses for a photo.

Comic Con TVG BTS 2018_4971

Legacies stars Matthew Davis and Danielle Rose Russell stopped by with creator Julie Plec to discuss the upcoming series.

Comic Con TVG BTS 2018_5972

The Walking Dead‘s Norman Reedus, Lauren Cohan, executive producer Gale Anne Hurd, Danai Gurira, and Jeffrey Dean Morgan make one scary cool group.

Comic Con TVG BTS 2018_5744

Everything is fine when The Good Place‘s Kristen Bell stops by.

Comic Con TVG BTS 2018_6035

Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart, Madchen Amick, Casey Cott, Vanessa Morgan, Cole Sprouse, Skeet Ulrich, and Madelaine Petsch drew quite an audience.

Comic Con TVG BTS 2018_6318

Fellow Riverdale stars Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Marisol Nichols, Mark Consuelos, and KJ Apa also stopped by.

Comic Con TVG BTS 2018_6395

Archie himself (Apa) cracks a smile in the suite.

Comic Con TVG BTS 2018_6474

The stars of Arrow packed into the suite for a big group interview.

Comic Con TVG BTS 2018_5280

The 100‘s Eliza Taylor and Bob Morley are a perfect match while posing for photos.

Comic Con TVG BTS 2018_5688

By far one of the biggest groups of this year’s convention, the cast of DC’s Legends of Tomorrow couldn’t contain their excitement.

Comic Con TVG BTS 2018_5526

Stars Michael Malarkey, Aiden Gillen, Lauren Mennell, and Neal McDonough of History’s upcoming Project Blue Book shared the hot seat.

Comic Con TVG BTS 2018_6224

Black Lightning‘s Cress Williams and Damon Gupton are one chill duo.

Comic Con TVG BTS 2018_6434

Stars of the upcoming series Manifest, Josh Dallas and Melissa Roxburgh duke it out.

Comic Con TVG BTS 2018_5411

Preacher‘s Joe Gilgun, Ruth Negga, and Dominic Cooper are one heavenly trio.

Comic Con TVG BTS 2018_5457

Olivia Taylor Dudley, Hale Appleman, and Jade Tailor of The Magicians were a magical group.

Comic Con TVG BTS 2018_5495

Gotham‘s David Mazouz brought his dog along for the fun.

Comic Con TVG BTS 2018_5209

The Gifted cast gathers for a nice photo.

Comic Con TVG BTS 2018_5192

Peter Mensa from Midnight, Texas having a grand old time.

Comic Con TVG BTS 2018_4836

The cast of FX’s new series Mayans MC dropping in.

Comic Con TVG BTS 2018_4957

Lethal Weapon‘s Jonathan Fernandez stopped by for some photo fun.

Comic Con TVG BTS 2018_6239

Nafessa Williams and James Remar from The CW’s Black Lightning get silly for photos.

Comic-Con 2018 may be wrapping up but we’re still dishing out exclusive behind-the-scenes content straight from the TV Guide Magazine and TV Insider suite in San Diego.

With the casts of shows like The Walking Dead, Riverdale, and The Flash, there’s plenty for fans to enjoy. Also in on the fun? The stars of The Magicians, The 100, The Gifted and more, who stopped by to talk about the new seasons of their series and strike a pose in the photo studio.

Click through the gallery above for your exclusive look.

