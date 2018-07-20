Colman Domingo's 'Fear the Walking Dead' Co-Stars Gush About His Directing Debut (VIDEO)
Sometimes actors make the best directors!
That seems to be the cast with Colman Domingo, who plays Victor Strand on Fear the Walking Dead. The theater vet is directing his first episode in the second half of Season 4. And when the AMC show's cast and executive producer Gale Anne Hurd stopped by our suite at San Diego Comic-Con 2018 to chat with our own Emily Aslanian, they couldn't stop gushing about Domingo.
"It was awesome," Domingo said of his time behind the camera on the series. "It couldn't have been a better scenario because I was working with company that loves me — we love each other — a crew, we have the most phenomenal crew, and everyone I could tell wanted me to win."
The actor also hinted that Jenna Elfman (who plays Naomi/June) and Maggie Grace (who plays Althea) will be the stars of his "very special" episode, and gave a peek inside his unusual directing methods.
For her part, Elfman couldn't stop singing her co-star's praises. "Colman is frickin' incredible," she said. "His communication to us as artists, his understanding of how he wanted the visuals to look, how he worked with the cinematographer. The whole experience, no joke ... was so incredible."
"I couldn't be honored," Grace added.
Watch the full clip below: