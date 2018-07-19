WATCH: Brotherhood Means Everything in 'Mayans M.C.' First Trailer

From the mind of Sons of Anarchy creator Kurt Sutter comes the next installment of motorcycle madness, debuting this fall on FX.

Mayans M.C. is "set in a post-Jax Teller world" with "Ezekiel “EZ” Reyes (JD Pardo) fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border," according to a press release. "Now, EZ must carve out his new identity in a town where he was once the golden boy with the American Dream in his grasp."

Expect to see a few familiar faces in the 10-episode first season. Emilio Rivera returns as his Sons character — Marcus Alvarez — along with newcomers Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos, Sarah Bolger, and Michael Irby just to name a few.

The upcoming series was co-created by Sutter and Elgin James, with Norberto Barba directing the first two episodes. Barba and James also serve as co-executive producers.

Watch the first trailer below:

Mayans M.C., Series Premieres Tuesday, September 4, 10/9c, FX