What’s New on Every Streaming Service in January 2025

The streaming scene is going to be bustling once again in the new year. The various services have started to announce their line-ups of new and returning original series and films, and it includes everything from the hottest dramas to brand-new comedies and beyond.

Amazon’s Prime Video, for example, is premiering its first Dick Wolf procedural, On Call, and Max is getting into the hospital drama game with the Noah Wyle-led The Pitt. Meanwhile, sophomore seasons of shows like Goosebumps, The Night Agent, The Recruit, and Severance are heading to Disney+, Netflix, and Apple TV+ respectively, and Peacock also has another round of The Traitors on the way.

Here’s a look at all of the new additions heading to streamers in January 2025.

Amazon Prime Video

January 9

On Call

January 10

LOL: Last One Laughing Quebec Season 3

January 16

Molly-Mae

Unstoppable

January 17

La Liberacion

January 23

Harlem Season 3

January 30

You’re Cordially Invited

January TBD

The Rig Season 2

Apple TV+

January 17

Severance Season 2

January 22

Prime Target

January 24

Eva the Owlet Season 2

January 29

Mythic Quest Season 4

Disney+

January 10

Goosebumps: The Vanishing Season 2

January 15

A Real Bug’s Life Season 2

January 29

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man

Hulu

January 22

Whiskey on the Rocks

January 28

Paradise

Max

January 16

Mermicorno: Starfall

January TBD

The Pitt

Netflix

January 1

Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever

The Love Scam

Missing You

Number 24

13 Going on 30

3 Ninjas: Kick Back

Apollo 13

Blended

Bruce Almighty

Colombiana

Dallas Buyers Club

Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat

Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax

Erin Brockovich

Hotel Transylvania

Hotel Transylvania 2

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Inception

Interstellar

Little Fockers

Love Actually

Meet the Fockers

Meet the Parents

Melancholia

The Net

Notting Hill

Out of Africa

Rush Hour

Rush Hour 2

Rush Hour 3

Schindler’s List

Scooby-Doo

Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed

Spider-Man

Spider-Man 2

Spider-Man 3

January 2

Cunk on Life

Stranded With My Mother-in-Law Season 2

January 3

Bandidos Season 2

Love Is Blind: Germany

Selling the City

Shafted

Umjolo: My Beginning, My End!

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

January 4

When the Stars Gossip

January 6

My Happy Marriage Season 2

WWE Monday Night Raw

January 7

The Breakthrough

Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy

Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action

The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits

Younger Season 1-7

January 8

Dubai Bling Season 3

Fake Profile Season 2

Hound’s Hill

I AM A KILLER Season 6

Subteran

January 9

American Primeval

Asura

I am Ilary

The Upshaws Part 6

Lion



January 10

Ad Vitam

Alpha Males Season 3



January 11

Sakamoto Days

January 13

The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Season 1

January 14

Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart

Single’s Inferno Season 4

January 15

Public Disorder

Hereditary

Krapopolis Season 1

January 16

XO, Kitty Season 2

January 17

Back in Action

Young, Famous & African Season 3

January 22

W.A.G.S. to Riches



January 23

The Night Agent Season 2

NCIS Seasons 1-5



January 24

The Sand Castle

Shafted

January 26

You Hurt My Feelings

January 28

Liza Treyger: Night Owl

January 29

Six Nations: Full Contact Season 2

January 30

The Recruit Season 2

MO Season 2

The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2



January 31

High Tides Season 2

Lucca’s World

The Snow Girl Season 2

January TBD

Castlevania: Nocturne

My Happy Marriage Season 2

MGM+

January 12

Rogue Heroes Season 2

January 17

NFL Icons Season 4

Peacock

January 2

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth

January 9

The Traitors Season 3