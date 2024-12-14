What’s New on Every Streaming Service in January 2025
The streaming scene is going to be bustling once again in the new year. The various services have started to announce their line-ups of new and returning original series and films, and it includes everything from the hottest dramas to brand-new comedies and beyond.
Amazon’s Prime Video, for example, is premiering its first Dick Wolf procedural, On Call, and Max is getting into the hospital drama game with the Noah Wyle-led The Pitt. Meanwhile, sophomore seasons of shows like Goosebumps, The Night Agent, The Recruit, and Severance are heading to Disney+, Netflix, and Apple TV+ respectively, and Peacock also has another round of The Traitors on the way.
Here’s a look at all of the new additions heading to streamers in January 2025.
Amazon Prime Video
January 9
On Call
January 10
LOL: Last One Laughing Quebec Season 3
January 16
Molly-Mae
Unstoppable
January 17
La Liberacion
January 23
Harlem Season 3
January 30
You’re Cordially Invited
January TBD
The Rig Season 2
Apple TV+
January 17
Severance Season 2
January 22
Prime Target
January 24
Eva the Owlet Season 2
January 29
Mythic Quest Season 4
Disney+
January 10
Goosebumps: The Vanishing Season 2
January 15
A Real Bug’s Life Season 2
January 29
Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man
Hulu
January 22
Whiskey on the Rocks
January 28
Paradise
Max
January 16
Mermicorno: Starfall
January TBD
The Pitt
Netflix
January 1
Don’t Die: The Man Who Wants to Live Forever
The Love Scam
Missing You
Number 24
13 Going on 30
3 Ninjas: Kick Back
Apollo 13
Blended
Bruce Almighty
Colombiana
Dallas Buyers Club
Dr. Seuss’ The Cat in the Hat
Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax
Erin Brockovich
Hotel Transylvania
Hotel Transylvania 2
I Know What You Did Last Summer
Inception
Interstellar
Little Fockers
Love Actually
Meet the Fockers
Meet the Parents
Melancholia
The Net
Notting Hill
Out of Africa
Rush Hour
Rush Hour 2
Rush Hour 3
Schindler’s List
Scooby-Doo
Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed
Spider-Man
Spider-Man 2
Spider-Man 3
January 2
Cunk on Life
Stranded With My Mother-in-Law Season 2
January 3
Bandidos Season 2
Love Is Blind: Germany
Selling the City
Shafted
Umjolo: My Beginning, My End!
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
January 4
When the Stars Gossip
January 6
My Happy Marriage Season 2
WWE Monday Night Raw
January 7
The Breakthrough
Gabriel Iglesias: Legend of Fluffy
Jerry Springer: Fights, Camera, Action
The Graham Norton Show: Best Bits
Younger Season 1-7
January 8
Dubai Bling Season 3
Fake Profile Season 2
Hound’s Hill
I AM A KILLER Season 6
Subteran
January 9
American Primeval
Asura
I am Ilary
The Upshaws Part 6
Lion
January 10
Ad Vitam
Alpha Males Season 3
January 11
Sakamoto Days
January 13
The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Season 1
January 14
Ari Shaffir: America’s Sweetheart
Single’s Inferno Season 4
January 15
Public Disorder
Hereditary
Krapopolis Season 1
January 16
XO, Kitty Season 2
January 17
Back in Action
Young, Famous & African Season 3
January 22
W.A.G.S. to Riches
January 23
The Night Agent Season 2
NCIS Seasons 1-5
January 24
The Sand Castle
Shafted
January 26
You Hurt My Feelings
January 28
Liza Treyger: Night Owl
January 29
Six Nations: Full Contact Season 2
January 30
The Recruit Season 2
MO Season 2
The Seven Deadly Sins: Four Knights of the Apocalypse Season 2
January 31
High Tides Season 2
Lucca’s World
The Snow Girl Season 2
January TBD
Castlevania: Nocturne
My Happy Marriage Season 2
MGM+
January 12
Rogue Heroes Season 2
January 17
NFL Icons Season 4
Peacock
January 2
Lockerbie: A Search for Truth
January 9
The Traitors Season 3