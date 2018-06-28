FX Networks Fall 2018 Premiere Dates: 'Mayans M.C.' Debuts & 'American Horror Story' Returns
On Thursday, FX Networks (FX and FXX) revealed the Fall 2018 premiere dates for its new and returning series.
Kurt Sutter's Sons of Anarchy spinoff Mayans M.C., Season 8 of American Horror Story, Season 13 of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and new drama Mr Inbetween will all bow in September. Check below for specific dates and more details.
FX FALL 2018 PREMIERE DATES
Mayans M.C. — New Series Premieres Tuesday, September 4, 10/9c.
Described as the "next chapter in Kurt Sutter's award-winning Sons of Anarchy saga,” this drama is set in a post-Jax Teller world, where Ezekiel "EZ" Reyes (JD Pardo) is fresh out of prison and a prospect in the Mayans M.C. charter on the Cali/Mexi border. Clayton Cardenas, Edward James Olmos and Sarah Bolger are also among the ensemble cast.
American Horror Story — Season 8 Premieres Wednesday, September 12, 10/9c.
The latest installment of Ryan Murphy's creepy installment series has previously been confirmed as being a crossover between its previous "Coven" and "Murder House" seasons.
Mr Inbetween — New Series Premieres in September (Date TBD).
Australian actor Scott Ryan created and stars in this six-episode half-hour drama based on his short film. He plays Ray Shoesmith, a father, ex-husband, boyfriend and best friend who also happens to be a criminal for hire.
FXX FALL 2018 PREMIERE DATES
It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia — Season 13 Premieres Wednesday, September 5, 10/9c.
Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day), Dee (Kaitlin Olson) and Frank (Danny DeVito) return to their duplicitous, scheming ways at Paddy’s Pub, while Dennis (Glenn Howerton) takes on the new role of father in North Dakota.
