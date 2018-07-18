British Open 2018 TV Schedule on Golf Channel & NBC

Jordan Spieth celebrates victory as he poses with the Claret Jug after winning the 146th Open Championship at Royal Birkdale on July 23, 2017, in Southport, England

It’s early to rise for golf fans in the States as the 147th Open Championship, a.k.a. British Open, tees off at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland for the year’s third major tournament.

Among the world’s best players hoping to win the Claret Jug are Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Jon Rahm, Justin Rose, Rickie Fowler, Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and defending champion Jordan Spieth.

“It might be the most wide-open major championship," says Golf Channel analyst Brandel Chamblee. "If you’re short, it’s going to make you long. If you’re old, it’s going to make you young. If you’re crooked, you can play around that and it won’t penalize you.…Typically you go into a major and really 10 people you look at and say the winner is going to come from that group. You could multiple that by five this week.”

Golf Channel and NBC combine to air nearly 50 hours of live tournament coverage July 19-22, plus another 170 complementary hours of streaming coverage of featured holes and groups on NBC Sports digital platforms and TheOpen.com.

British Open 2018 TV Schedule on NBC Sports

All Times Eastern.

Thursday, July 19

Midnight-1:30am: Midnight Drive, Golf Channel

1:30am-4pm: The Open: First Round, Golf Channel

4-5pm: Golf Central Live From The Open, Golf Channel

11-11:30pm: The Men in Blazers, NBCSN

Friday, July 20

1:30am-4pm: The Open: Second Round, Golf Channel

4-5pm: Golf Central Live From The Open, Golf Channel

1-1:30am: The Men in Blazers, NBCSN

Saturday, July 21

4:30-7am The Open – Third Round, Golf Channel

7am-3pm The Open – Third Round, NBC

3-4pm Golf Central Live From The Open, Golf Channel

11:30pm-Midnight: The Men in Blazers, NBCSN

Sunday, July 22

4:30-7am The Open: Final Round, Golf Channel

7am-2:30pm The Open: Final Round, NBC

2:30-4pm Golf Central Live From The Open, Golf Channel

10-10:30pm: The Men in Blazers, NBCSN