Your Complete Fall 2018 Network TV Schedule: 'Charmed,' 'Magnum P.I.' & More

This week, TV networks unleashed their 2018-2o19 schedules and revealed new trailers for their latest shows.

From reboots like CBS's Magnum P.I. and The CW's Charmed to newbies like ABC's Nathan Fillion-starring The Rookie, plus Last Man Standing and Murphy Brown revivals, there's plenty to get excited about.

For your full Monday through Sunday TV lineup from NBC, CBS, ABC, Fox, and The CW, we've got you covered. So what will the week's TV schedule look like this fall? Read on below.

Monday

8:00 The Neighborhood (CBS)

8:00 The Voice (NBC)

8:00 Dancing with the Stars (ABC)

8:00 The Resident (Fox)

8:00 Legends of Tomorrow (The CW)

8:30 Happy Together (CBS)

9:00 Magnum P.I. (CBS)

9:00 9-1-1 (Fox)

9:00 Arrow (The CW)

10:00 Bull (CBS)

10:00 Manifest (NBC)

10:00 The Good Doctor (ABC)

Tuesday

8:00 NCIS (CBS)

8:00 The Voice (NBC)

8:00 Roseanne (ABC)

8:00 The Gifted (Fox)

8:00 The Flash (The CW)

8:30 The Kids Are Alright (ABC)

9:00 black-ish (ABC)

9:00 FBI (CBS)

9:00 This Is Us (NBC)

9:00 Lethal Weapon (Fox)

9:00 Black Lightning (The CW)

9:30 Splitting Up Together (ABC)

10:00 NCIS: New Orleans (CBS)

10:00 New Amsterdam (NBC)

10:00 The Rookie (ABC)

Wednesday

8:00 Survivor (CBS)

8:00 Chicago Med (NBC)

8:00 The Goldbergs (ABC)

8:00 Empire (Fox)

8:00 Riverdale (The CW)

8:30 American Housewife (ABC)

9:00 SEAL Team (CBS)

9:00 Chicago Fire (NBC)

9:00 Modern Family (ABC)

9:00 Star (Fox)

9:00 All American (The CW)

9:30 Single Parents (ABC)

10:00 Criminal Minds (CBS)

10:00 Chicago P.D. (NBC)

10:00 A Million Little Things (ABC)

Thursday

7:30 ET Thursday Night Football Pregame Show (Fox)

8:00 The Big Bang Theory (CBS)

8:00 Superstore (NBC)

8:00 Grey's Anatomy (ABC)

8:00 ET NFL Football (Fox)

8:00 Supernatural (The CW)

8:30 Young Sheldon (CBS)

8:30 The Good Place (NBC)

9:00 Mom (CBS)

9:00 Will & Grace (NBC)

9:00 Station 19 (ABC)

9:00 Legacies (The CW)

9:30 Murphy Brown (CBS)

9:30 I Feel Bad (NBC)

10:00 S.W.A.T. (CBS)

10:00 Law & Order: SVU (NBC)

10:00 How to Get Away with Murder (ABC)

Friday

8:00 MacGyver (CBS)

8:00 Blindspot (NBC)

8:00 Fresh Off the Boat (ABC)

8:00 Last Man Standing (Fox)

8:00 Dynasty (The CW)

8:30 Speechless (ABC)

8:30 The Cool Kids (Fox)

9:00 Hawaii Five-0 (CBS)

9:00 Midnight Texas (NBC)

9:00 Child Support (ABC)

9:00 Hell's Kitchen (Fox)

9:00 Crazy Ex Girlfriend (The CW)

10:00 Blue Bloods (CBS)

10:00 Dateline NBC (NBC)

10:00 20/20 (ABC)

Saturday

7:00 Fox Sports Saturday: Fox College (Fox)

8:00 Crimetime Saturday (CBS)

8:00 Dateline Saturday Night Mystery (NBC)

8:00 Saturday Night Football (ABC)

9:00 Crimetime Saturday (CBS)

10:00 48 Hours (CBS)

10:00 Saturday Night Live (Encores) (NBC)

Sunday

7:00 60 Minutes (CBS)

7:00 Football Night in America (NBC)

7:00 America's Funniest Home Videos (ABC)

7:00 NFL on Fox (Fox)

7:30 The OT/Fox Encores (Fox)

8:00 God Friended Me (CBS)

8:00 Dancing with the Stars: Juniors (ABC)

8:00 The Simpsons (Fox)

8:00 Supergirl (The CW)

8:20 NBC Sunday Night Football (NBC)

8:30 Bob's Burgers (Fox)

9:00 NCIS: Los Angeles (CBS)

9:00 Shark Tank (ABC)

9:00 Family Guy (Fox)

9:00 Charmed (The CW)

9:30 Rel (Fox)

10:00 Madam Secretary (CBS)

10:00 The Alec Baldwin Show (ABC)