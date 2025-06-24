Celebrating the best in sports achievement, the annual ESPY Awards honor the talented athletes who excel in their respective fields. Created by ESPN in 1993, the ESPYS are unique in that winners are chosen by fans, who vote online for their favorite teams, unforgettable moments, and standout individual performances from the past year in sports.

Here’s a look at everything you need to know about the 2025 ESPYS, including who will host, who will be honored, and how to watch. Scroll down for a closer peek.

Who will host the 2025 ESPY Awards?

Sports fanatic Shane Gillis will host the 2025 ESPY Awards, becoming the first non-athlete to take on the role since Anthony Mackie in 2021.

“I’m excited to be at The ESPYS this year,” Gillis said in a statement. “I like sports so this should be a good time.”

“Shane is not only one of the top comedians today, but also a huge sports fan, which made him an easy choice to host The ESPYS,” said ESPN vice president and ESPYS executive producer Craig Lazarus.

Gillis is currently one of the industry’s leading touring comics and is in the midst of an international stand-up tour spanning nearly 40 cities. The creator and star of Netflix’s hit show Tires, he also cohosts the comedy podcast Matt and Shane’s Secret Podcast with fellow comedian Matt McCusker.

Last year, Serena Williams hosted the event, making her the first Black female athlete to host the ceremony.

Where and when are the 2025 ESPY Awards?

The show will take place on Wednesday, July 16, at 8/7c in Los Angeles at The Dolby Theatre.

What awards are being given out?

Among the top awards being handed out are Best Athlete for both men and women sports, Best Breakthrough Athlete, Best Comeback Athlete, Best Team, Best Championship Performance, and Best NFL Player.

Big winners at last year’s ESPYS included Patrick Mahomes of the Kansas City Chiefs and A’ja Wilson of the Las Vegas Aces, who took home Best Athlete honors. Simone Biles won Best Comeback Athlete, while the moment Lamar Jackson caught his own pass for a first down was named Best Play.

Which athletes are being recognized at the 2025 ESPY Awards?

Nominations and special awards have not been announced as of yet.

The ESPYS, Wednesday, July 16, 8/7c, ABC and ESPN+