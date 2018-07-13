Wimbledon 2018 Finals: Serena Williams Back in Championship Match

Serena Williams plays a forehand against Julia Goerges during their ladies' singles semifinal match at the 2018 Wimbledon Lawn Tennis Championships

It shouldn't be surprising that Serena Williams is in the Wimbledon ladies singles title match.

But when you consider that the 36-year-old took most of 2017 off while carrying and delivering her first child, skipped the Australian Open in January, and withdrew from the French Open with an injury, getting to her 10th Wimbledon final is nothing short of amazing.

Williams will take on Angelique Kerber in a rematch of the 2016 Wimbledon ladies singles final. ESPN has live coverage of the match on Saturday, July 14, beginning at 9a/8c. ABC airs an encore of the match Saturday at 3/2c, and ESPNEWS replays it at 9/8c.

On the gentlemen's side, it's John Isner vs. Kevin Anderson and Rafael Nadal vs. Novak Djokovic in Friday's semifinal matches. The winners advance to the final on Sunday, July 15, beginning at 9a/8c on ESPN. ABC airs an encore of the match Sunday at 3/2c, and ESPNEWS replays it at 8/7c.