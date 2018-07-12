2018 World Cup Final Match: Watch France vs. Croatia on Fox

Mario Mandzukic of Croatia celebrates victory following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia semifinal match between England and Croatia

It was heartbreak for England and euphoria for Croatia in the semifinal round of the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

#FRA #CRO We now know our FIFA #WorldCupFinal teams... 👀 Relive a dramatic couple of days of football here 👉 https://t.co/k5MLy2J4F9 pic.twitter.com/dXMhXep6EB — FIFA World Cup 🏆 (@FIFAWorldCup) July 12, 2018

England was stunned by Croatia on Wednesday in a 2-1 match decided in extra time.

Croatia advances to the final match against France, who defeated Belgium 1-0 to reach the final for the first time in 12 years. France lost to Italy in the 2006 World Cup Final, infamous for Zinedine Zidane's head butt to Marco Materazzi.

Either England or Belgium will settle for third place when they play each other in St. Petersburg in the consolation game on Saturday, July 14, at 10a/9c on Fox.

On Sunday, Fox airs the final match with France vs. Croatia at Moscow's Luzhniki Stadium at 11a/10c.

