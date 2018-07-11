'Young & Hungry' Sneak Peek: Sofia Finds a New Boyfriend (or Two) (VIDEO)

Meaghan Darwish
Exclusive Freeform/Tony Rivetti

There's (literal) trouble in paradise for Young & Hungry's Sofia (Aimee Carrero) and Gabi (Emily Osment) this week, when one of them falls for a man in Mexico.

In the upcoming episodes "Young & Mexico" Parts 1 and 2, the girls end up south of the border when Gabi tries to come up with a last-minute birthday gift for Sofia — a vacation.

During their vacation, Sofia falls for Juan Carlos (Jose Moreno Brooks) but ends up in quite a predicament when she tries to bring him home!

Chris Smith with Emily Osment and Aimee Carerro in Young & Hungry.

Sofia then recruits the help of an immigration lawyer who isn't so willing to lend his services. But it's not because he doesn't like Sofia — it's actually quite the opposite, as he waits out her infatuation with Juan Carlos to pursue her himself.

What will happen when this love-triangle comes to life on-screen? Check out the exclusive featurette below, and make sure to catch the episodes when they air on Freeform.

Young & Hungry, Wednesdays, 8/7c, Freeform

